流浪狗被領養5年「融化成荒野女巫」　爸焦急查出病因

@caramel_theflabbydog DISCLAIMER: Caramel is NOT AI the voice filter is. That is why TikTok added that tag to the video. Here’s a second attempt at posting Caramel’s story. Hopefully this one doesn’t get taken down for community guidelines either. I don’t know why the first one was taken down. TikTok won’t let me view it to be able to appeal and there are no strikes on our account. oh well we move on and keep moving forward. ##ehelrsdanlossyndrome##caramel##ehelrsdanlossyndromedog##dogsofttiktok##edsdog ♬ Coastline - Hollow Coves

記者李依融／綜合報導

飼主瓦拉米爾(Vladimir)收養了在健身房外徘徊的流浪狗焦糖(Caramel)，然而不久之後他便發現狗狗整隻「鬆掉了」，只見焦糖的皮越來越鬆馳，已經不單單只是肥胖，後來才發現這是一種叫做埃勒斯-當洛二氏症候群(EDS)，是一種造成皮膚過度延展的遺傳性疾病。

瓦拉米爾5年前收養了焦糖，慢慢地他發覺狗狗越來越胖，幾個月後皮膚下垂鬆弛到誇張的地步，他焦急地帶著狗狗去看醫生，然而醫生也束手無策，直到第四次回診，才確認這是一種叫做「埃勒斯-當洛二氏症候群」的遺傳疾病，會使動物膠原蛋白功能失調，讓皮膚無法緊貼身體，進而過度延展超出正常範圍。

@caramel_theflabbydog #pet #cachorro #animal #dogsoftiktok #doglover #doglover #eds #elherdanlossyndrome #petsoftiktok #raredisease #elherdanlossyndrome #caramelo #animallover #raredogproblems #melhoramigo #bestfriend #doggo #petlover ♬ Excuse Me Sir - Somefrenchienamedapollo

慶幸的是，焦糖雖然皮膚鬆弛下垂，但牠仍可以活動自如、跟人撒嬌，並沒有過多病痛，只需要注意皮膚過敏的問題。瓦拉米爾表示，雖然曾經有人建議過讓焦糖做手術，切除多餘的皮膚，「但焦糖情況特殊，即使切除皮膚也會再次鬆弛下垂」。現在焦糖的皮膚太鬆了，連趴在沙發上都會「流出來」。

瓦拉米爾把焦糖的日常記錄在Tiktok@caramel_theflabbydog，焦糖特殊的模樣也吸引了許多粉絲關注，有網友笑說「我太愛牠了！牠的皮像捲餅一樣，都能把自己包起來了」、「牠躺下周圍自動像是鋪了地毯」，焦糖雖然有些難以克服的病情，但在主人的關愛與粉絲的鼓勵下，每天都過著快樂的狗生。

@caramel_theflabbydog #elherdanlossyndrome #funnydog #funnyanimals #cutestpets #dogsoftiktok ♬ C.B.Rhumba by Sage Guyton and Jeremy Wakefield - SpongeRadio

關鍵字： 皮膚鬆弛狗EDS

