流浪狗被領養5年「融化成荒野女巫」　爸焦急查出病因

記者李依融／綜合報導
飼主瓦拉米爾(Vladimir)收養了在健身房外徘徊的流浪狗焦糖(Caramel)，然而不久之後他便發現狗狗整隻「鬆掉了」，只見焦糖的皮越來越鬆馳，已經不單單只是肥胖，後來才發現這是一種叫做埃勒斯-當洛二氏症候群(EDS)，是一種造成皮膚過度延展的遺傳性疾病。
瓦拉米爾5年前收養了焦糖，慢慢地他發覺狗狗越來越胖，幾個月後皮膚下垂鬆弛到誇張的地步，他焦急地帶著狗狗去看醫生，然而醫生也束手無策，直到第四次回診，才確認這是一種叫做「埃勒斯-當洛二氏症候群」的遺傳疾病，會使動物膠原蛋白功能失調，讓皮膚無法緊貼身體，進而過度延展超出正常範圍。
慶幸的是，焦糖雖然皮膚鬆弛下垂，但牠仍可以活動自如、跟人撒嬌，並沒有過多病痛，只需要注意皮膚過敏的問題。瓦拉米爾表示，雖然曾經有人建議過讓焦糖做手術，切除多餘的皮膚，「但焦糖情況特殊，即使切除皮膚也會再次鬆弛下垂」。現在焦糖的皮膚太鬆了，連趴在沙發上都會「流出來」。
瓦拉米爾把焦糖的日常記錄在Tiktok@caramel_theflabbydog，焦糖特殊的模樣也吸引了許多粉絲關注，有網友笑說「我太愛牠了！牠的皮像捲餅一樣，都能把自己包起來了」、「牠躺下周圍自動像是鋪了地毯」，焦糖雖然有些難以克服的病情，但在主人的關愛與粉絲的鼓勵下，每天都過著快樂的狗生。
