被主人丟在市場！忠心狗狗「苦守機車踏板」8小時　心碎畫面曝

▲狗狗遭主人拋棄。(圖/翻攝自X/Ajay Joe)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

印度德里一隻德國牧羊犬遭主人拋棄,然而忠心的牠一直相信主人會回來,孤單守在機車踏板上沒有離開,等待長達8個小時,故事在網路上曝光後,引發愛狗人士救援。

在當地動物組織工作的男子阿賈伊(Ajay Joe),是最先在市場中發現狗狗情況的人,於14日在社群網路平台上發布狗狗的故事後,引發外界關注。

This evening, a dog was brought to a marketplace in Delhi on a scooter and was conveniently left behind—in other words, abandoned.



The poor dog has climbed onto another scooter and has been waiting there for the past 8 hours, longing for his owner. His eyes are filled with hope… pic.twitter.com/kFm2gZBDBF