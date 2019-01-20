ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
路邊4密封紙箱「喵喵」叫　志工急剖開11幼貓探頭吸空氣

11隻貓咪被塞進紙箱密封。（圖／翻攝自Celia Hammond Animal Trust）

▲用最快的速度拆開箱子，就怕晚了一步來不及。（圖／翻攝自Celia Hammond Animal Trust）

寵物小組／綜合報導

英國倫敦斯特拉特福(Stratford)繁忙的路邊堆放著4個紙箱，一名女子晚上下班經過聽到「喵～」的聲音，幸好她夠機警，因為紙箱裡總共裝了11隻幼貓，而且整個箱子密封，這些小貓很可能就這樣窒息而死。

這件事發生在當地時間11日晚間，一名女子下班的路上發現繁忙的道路旁有4個紙箱，還發出喵喵聲，她趕緊打電話向動物救援團體Celia Hammond Animal Trust求助。志工發現每個紙箱都被用膠帶包裹好幾層，而且一點氣孔也沒有，他們擔心小貓窒息，又怕貿然打開會讓貓咪衝到馬路上，於是先在箱子上戳幾個小洞通風，便趕緊帶回協會。

（圖／翻攝自Celia Hammond Animal Trust）

▲4個箱子被堆放在路邊，旁邊就是交通繁忙的大馬路。（圖／翻攝自Celia Hammond Animal Trust）

由於紙箱被層層封死，志工們用最快的速度拿餐刀將膠帶割開，箱子一打開，貓咪迫不及待探頭，4個紙箱總共塞了11隻貓。紙箱裡沒有水也沒有食物，獸醫判斷這種情況下，頂多2小時貓咪就會缺氧，而且所有貓咪都過輕，每隻身上都有跳蚤。

Celia Hammond Animal Trust將照顧這些貓咪直到能夠結紮、植晶片，再幫忙找新家，目前仍在找棄貓的惡人。這則貼文已有超過10萬次分享與3萬多個留言，許多網友看到貓咪被如此惡意拋棄，感到非常憤怒，直言這就是要置貓咪於死地，希望壞人盡快被繩之以法。

Dumped in the night.... We were called out the night of 11th January by a lady returning from work who had noticed several sealed cardboard boxes in an alley in Stratford, near a busy road. She walked past the alley and then went back as she thought she heard miaowing - thank goodness she did, as the boxes were completely sealed shut with masses of parcel tape and the 11 young cats inside would have suffocated if we hadn’t raced straight out to collect them, as there were no air holes in the boxes. We didn’t know their temperaments so didn’t dare open the boxes and risk them flying out into the road, so made a few tiny holes to let air in but not big enough to allow them to rip at the cardboard and escape. Fortunately, it only took a few minutes to drive back to the clinic. The risk of cutting the cats would have made it too dangerous to use scissors to open the boxes, so we used a butter knife to get the cats out as quickly as possible. We can only assume the intention was for them to die as surely everybody knows animals need to be able to breathe to survive. The boxes cannot have been there very long as without oxygen our vets estimate they probably wouldn’t have lived more than an hour or two. One really strange thing is that these cats are really friendly and have clearly once been loved, handled and cuddled - what on earth would drive an apparently loving owner to do something so terrible? Perhaps it was a family member or neighbour who hated the cats enough to do this. All the cats are extremely underweight and covered in fleas - our vets treated them for fleas immediately on arrival in the clinic, but we will have to build them up before they are fit enough to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they are rehomed. If you would like to contribute towards their care and helping with the cost of the extra food they all need - we’d be so grateful. You can donate via our donate button here https://bit.ly/2FzJzqG or via our amazon wish list https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2N6NW621HXPZ9?type=WishList or you can always bring in food toys direct to our clinic. If anyone in the Stratford area has any ideas about where these cats might have come from, please call us in confidence as we are concerned this situation may not have been resolved and there may be other cats in the owner’s property as we don’t think either of the two adult females are old enough to be the mothers of the nine adolescent cats. If the person who left the cats reads this, please email us on canningtown@celiahammond.org or call 020 7474 8811 so we can collect any other cats you may have and don’t want. There were no clues on the boxes to indicate an address. We will post an update tomorrow. Thank you, Wendy, for calling us - you undoubtedly saved these cats’ lives.”

Celia Hammond Animal Trust 發佈於 2019年1月15日 星期二
聲林之王冠軍預測，活動期間：1／19 ~ 1／24

關鍵字： 棄養

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

貪吃阿金聽「關鍵字」神同步起身

