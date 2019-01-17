汪誤踩油門555萬露營車「倒入水庫」　爸臉垮心跟著沉下去

▲座位上的汪是乖寶寶，趴在地上的Bodi一臉心虛。（圖／翻攝自Eric Jackson）



寵物小組／綜合報導

美國德州54歲的Eric Jackson帶著2歲大麥町犬Bodi去釣魚，沒想到Bodi誤踩油門，將11.5公尺長的露營車開進水庫裡，Eric Jackson傻眼衝回車內想挽救卻以為時已晚，最後價值555萬的車一大半沉入水中，只能靠拖吊車拉出來，而肇事汪似乎也知道自己闖了大禍。

Eric Jackson熱愛釣魚，當地時間12日他帶著Bodi到薩姆雷本水庫為即將到來的釣魚大賽練習，他將Bodi留在車上，自己將船從露營車上卸下，並到水裡做準備，沒想到回頭一看，11.5公尺的露營車竟然正在往水裡倒車，他趕緊衝回車上想阻止這一切，然而為時已晚，水已經滲進車裡，車屁股也泡進水中。