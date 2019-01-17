汪誤踩油門555萬露營車「倒入水庫」　爸臉垮心跟著沉下去

▲座位上的汪是乖寶寶，趴在地上的Bodi一臉心虛。（圖／翻攝自Eric Jackson）
寵物小組／綜合報導
美國德州54歲的Eric Jackson帶著2歲大麥町犬Bodi去釣魚，沒想到Bodi誤踩油門，將11.5公尺長的露營車開進水庫裡，Eric Jackson傻眼衝回車內想挽救卻以為時已晚，最後價值555萬的車一大半沉入水中，只能靠拖吊車拉出來，而肇事汪似乎也知道自己闖了大禍。
Eric Jackson熱愛釣魚，當地時間12日他帶著Bodi到薩姆雷本水庫為即將到來的釣魚大賽練習，他將Bodi留在車上，自己將船從露營車上卸下，並到水裡做準備，沒想到回頭一看，11.5公尺的露營車竟然正在往水裡倒車，他趕緊衝回車上想阻止這一切，然而為時已晚，水已經滲進車裡，車屁股也泡進水中。
This is not how the day was supposed to go... First FLW Tournament of the year on Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas. This RV is not only home, but also our Jackson Kayak Booth and Orion Coolers booth at the Expo this weekend... a poor transmission design, combined with a puppy dog (Bodi) who wanted to see me out of the window and stepped on the Reverse button, turned the day and RV into a mess! This RV will never leave Texas from what I can tell... Just about everything in it is ruined and the water damage to the floors and walls is starting to become an issue. We are trying to dry it out and salvage it... stay tuned.... YOLOtek provided most of the video clips...由 Eric Jackson 發佈於 2019年1月12日 星期六