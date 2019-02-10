ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

> >

紅毛猩猩寶寶對洗髮精怒吼　人類為棕櫚油毀了牠們的家

跟毛小孩互動！按讚加入 ETtoday寵物雲
Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil

”There’s a human in my forest and I don’t know what to do.” Rang Tan is the story of a little girl and her orangutan friend forced from her forest home. Indonesian rainforests are destroyed to grow field upon field of dirty palm oil used to make the everyday products we use. It doesn’t need to be like this, big companies have a responsibility to make sure that the palm oil used in their products isn’t made at the greatest cost for our forests. Tell them! >>> http://bit.ly/2vEpytl #SaveRangTan #DropDirtyPalmOil

Greenpeace USA 發佈於 2018年8月13日 星期一

寵物小組／綜合報導

人類為了棕櫚油焚燒森林，造成紅毛猩猩無家可歸，甚至枉死在家園，綠色和平組織製作了一部動畫，用紅毛猩猩和小女孩的角度說明目前的困境，希望號召更多人一起抵抗「骯髒的棕櫚油」。

（即時接收毛毛軍團訊息！快加寵物雲Line

小女孩一早起床發現有隻紅毛猩猩寶寶在房間裡盪來盪去，猩猩一下拿起玩具熊一下又玩鞋子，還摧毀了屋裡的植物，接著把巧克力丟到一旁，又不斷對著洗髮精吼叫，然而這一切看似調皮的行為其實是有原因的。

印尼紅毛猩猩逃出森林大火　努力伸手觸碰搜救員的手（圖／翻攝自IAR粉絲專頁）

▲志工及時救出奄奄一息的紅毛猩猩母子。（圖／翻攝自IAR粉絲專頁）

猩猩寶寶住的森林被人類闖入，所有的樹都被剷平用來做食物、洗髮精，猩猩媽媽因而喪命，小猩猩無家可歸，而家園在烈火中變成灰燼。動畫中，小女孩安慰猩猩寶寶，決定把這個故事告訴更多人，讓大家一起來抵抗如此惡劣的棕櫚油來源。

雖然說這是一段1分30秒的動畫，事實是印尼的雨林裡這樣的悲劇經常上演，為的都是製作人類的日常用品。這段影片從8月至今已有424萬人觀看，許多網友也號召拒絕使用棕櫚油產品，不僅保護紅毛猩猩也保護森林。

關鍵字： 紅毛猩猩棕櫚油

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo G+
跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

頑皮狗狗看見媽媽斜眼緊盯　嚇得「慢動作」回窩乖乖坐好

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

浪喵躲護欄3天餓到癱軟　霸氣司機收編後「抱腿塞奶」..

偷吃一口「甜味蛋糕」狂嘔！　獵犬搶救8天肝衰竭身亡

廚房出現4隻神秘異形！　細長尾巴「狂蠕動」...連..

星際異攻隊「火箭浣熊」清晨離世　飼主不捨道別：你在..

美白貓遇前男友低吼怒哈氣　花1分鐘趕跑對方…秒對鏡..

鬆獅散步回家「自動就定位」等擦腳腳　爸驕傲讚：真乖..

日曆停在4月23日...老白狗獨守空屋等主人　眼神..

不歡迎新成員！喵大姐見小屁孩狂哈氣　7天後劇情神展..

鸚鵡保暖大作戰！低於20度就會冷　「絨毛屋」讓鳥賴..

好緊張喔！羊咩咩「舉手眼神死」排隊打針　滑下那刻網..

兩汪圍爐中不甘寂寞柴硬卡空隙...　屁股喬好一坐：..

捷運驚見癡漢喵！ 「毛手」偷摸隔壁大腿：給虧嗎..

喵皇半夜溜奴才房拜拜「唸咒語」　爸轉頭飆罵三字經：..

狗狗跌落12m冰隙困8hr...　奇蹟獲救主人淚崩..

爸爸顧上網沒給點心　柴按鈴討債：別逼我用刑！

玄鳳站餅乾盒熱情跳踢踏舞　表演不忘繞場一圈照顧粉絲

看起來很兇...其實心裡超緊張　豆漿跟鄰居吵架「腳..

28歲「貓瑞阿金」初二半夜離世　粉絲祝福洗版：一定..

太久沒放風！貴賓搭車狂碎唸　超萌抱怨聲哥笑：還有要..

主子凌晨趴門口說「長串外星語」　媽媽嚇傻：難道是遇..

紅毛猩猩寶寶對洗髮精怒吼　人類為棕櫚油毀了牠們的家

不歡迎新成員！喵大姐見小屁孩狂哈氣　7天後劇情神展..

蠢萌一個樣！天兵汪咬樹枝卡住、睡覺綜藝摔　飼主也少..

為滿足人類任意重組動物形象　那些米老鼠沒有告訴我們..

鬆獅散步回家「自動就定位」等擦腳腳　爸驕傲讚：真乖..

下班一人餵一隻！抽屜塞滿貓孫零食　女兒：我爸以前最..

床上亂尿＝貓貓復仇？　專家解密：想用「2大效果」增..

圓仔到底要叫大熊貓還是大貓熊？　正解全因「這習慣」..

奶汪遭親媽啃咬腋下...插管餵食30天救活　3年後..

鸚鵡保暖大作戰！低於20度就會冷　「絨毛屋」讓鳥賴..

會面哈波不是作秀　巨人總管：我們有機會一起合作

酒店妹哭窮：我牙醫系畢業！　富商心疼砸「200萬」..

媽欠債跳橋！10歲弟抓欄杆求「不要跳」　被抱著墜1..

不只降膽固醇！「燕麥」還有2大營養價值...還能包..

沒跟到超落伍！精選「3爆紅美食」全銅板價　冠軍1年..

新竹哪家肉圓好吃？　在地人推薦TOP5肉圓評比特輯..

影／華航罷工強碰「收假日」　18取消、延遲航班看這..

政治議題不再冷冰冰　他們用直播「零距離」說給你聽

「我只有國中學歷！」機械業黑手吳俊男　靠卡內基拚出..

慶祝Lucy2歲生日！隋棠全家嘉義遊玩…現身「超知..

寵物動物熱門新聞

浪喵躲護欄餓昏　被收編後…抱腿..

偷吃蛋糕狂嘔！　獵犬肝衰竭身亡

4隻異形入侵廚房！細長尾巴「狂..

星際異攻隊「火箭浣熊」清晨離世

美白貓路遇前男友氣到低吼哈氣

鬆獅散步回家自動就定位等擦腳腳

日曆停在4月　老狗守空屋等主人

喵大姐不歡迎新成員　7天後劇情..

鸚鵡保暖大作戰！低於20度就會..

羊眼神死排隊打針　笑爆18萬網..

貓死不進籠！她用紙箱偽裝輕鬆騙..

不要走！柴犬趴車門看出嫁女主人

短腿汪愛做蠢事　全因媽也少根筋

2浪汪每天幫收攤　主人住院10..

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

浪喵躲護欄餓昏　被收編後…抱腿..

偷吃蛋糕狂嘔！　獵犬肝衰竭身亡

4隻異形入侵廚房！細長尾巴「狂..

星際異攻隊「火箭浣熊」清晨離世

美白貓路遇前男友氣到低吼哈氣

鬆獅散步回家自動就定位等擦腳腳

日曆停在4月　老狗守空屋等主人

喵大姐不歡迎新成員　7天後劇情..

鸚鵡保暖大作戰！低於20度就會..

羊眼神死排隊打針　笑爆18萬網..

貓死不進籠！她用紙箱偽裝輕鬆騙..

不要走！柴犬趴車門看出嫁女主人

短腿汪愛做蠢事　全因媽也少根筋

2浪汪每天幫收攤　主人住院10..

爸爸威脅養貓就睡樓梯，現在卻...

最新影片

更多

兩汪圍爐中不甘寂寞柴硬卡空隙...　屁股喬好一坐：94要擠你們中間！

捷運驚見癡漢喵！ 「毛手」偷摸隔壁大腿：給虧嗎？

喵皇半夜溜奴才房拜拜「唸咒語」　爸轉頭飆罵三字經：皮在癢484

狗狗跌落12m冰隙困8hr...　奇蹟獲救主人淚崩衝上前擁抱

爸爸顧上網沒給點心　柴按鈴討債：別逼我用刑！

追蹤寵物雲

@ettodaypets
ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【新年快樂！大方送】

豬事順利？加LINE立即抽iPhone XR！30秒迅速抽！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

抽！2019豬年運勢籤

想知道2019年運勢如何嗎？只要誠心祈求鹿港天后宮聖籤 就能獲得媽祖指引喔！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新聞雲股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面