紅毛猩猩寶寶對洗髮精怒吼　人類為棕櫚油毀了牠們的家

Rang-tan: the story of dirty palm oil
”There’s a human in my forest and I don’t know what to do.” Rang Tan is the story of a little girl and her orangutan friend forced from her forest home. Indonesian rainforests are destroyed to grow field upon field of dirty palm oil used to make the everyday products we use. It doesn’t need to be like this, big companies have a responsibility to make sure that the palm oil used in their products isn’t made at the greatest cost for our forests. Tell them! >>> http://bit.ly/2vEpytl #SaveRangTan #DropDirtyPalmOil由 Greenpeace USA 發佈於 2018年8月13日 星期一
寵物小組／綜合報導
人類為了棕櫚油焚燒森林，造成紅毛猩猩無家可歸，甚至枉死在家園，綠色和平組織製作了一部動畫，用紅毛猩猩和小女孩的角度說明目前的困境，希望號召更多人一起抵抗「骯髒的棕櫚油」。
小女孩一早起床發現有隻紅毛猩猩寶寶在房間裡盪來盪去，猩猩一下拿起玩具熊一下又玩鞋子，還摧毀了屋裡的植物，接著把巧克力丟到一旁，又不斷對著洗髮精吼叫，然而這一切看似調皮的行為其實是有原因的。
▲志工及時救出奄奄一息的紅毛猩猩母子。（圖／翻攝自IAR粉絲專頁）
猩猩寶寶住的森林被人類闖入，所有的樹都被剷平用來做食物、洗髮精，猩猩媽媽因而喪命，小猩猩無家可歸，而家園在烈火中變成灰燼。動畫中，小女孩安慰猩猩寶寶，決定把這個故事告訴更多人，讓大家一起來抵抗如此惡劣的棕櫚油來源。
雖然說這是一段1分30秒的動畫，事實是印尼的雨林裡這樣的悲劇經常上演，為的都是製作人類的日常用品。這段影片從8月至今已有424萬人觀看，許多網友也號召拒絕使用棕櫚油產品，不僅保護紅毛猩猩也保護森林。