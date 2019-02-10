紅毛猩猩寶寶對洗髮精怒吼　人類為棕櫚油毀了牠們的家

”There’s a human in my forest and I don’t know what to do.” Rang Tan is the story of a little girl and her orangutan friend forced from her forest home. Indonesian rainforests are destroyed to grow field upon field of dirty palm oil used to make the everyday products we use. It doesn’t need to be like this, big companies have a responsibility to make sure that the palm oil used in their products isn’t made at the greatest cost for our forests. Tell them! >>> http://bit.ly/2vEpytl #SaveRangTan #DropDirtyPalmOil