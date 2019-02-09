ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
切葉蜂裁「正圓樹葉」當寶寶睡袋　放食物、產卵再封口

Bee Emerges From a Pollen-filled Bee-rito

Leaf-cutter bees are solitary, gentle pollinators that opt to construct egg chambers out of leaves, which they provision with nectar and pollen. Once these are in place, the female leafcutter places a single egg atop the food she’s gathered and then caps the cell with circular pieces of leaves. She may construct as many as 20 of these pollen-filled bee-ritos before she’s done. This footage shows a young leaf-cutter emerging from it's cozy bee-rito in the UK. There are many species of leaf-cutter bees found around the world including many in North America. In Florida alone there are as many as 63 different species of leaf-cutter bees. Footage by Emily Doorish Find her on Twitter @EDoorish Instagram @EmiliagoXD Find out more about UK bees at www.solitarybeeweek.com

Center for Biological Diversity 發佈於 2018年10月19日 星期五

寵物小組／綜合報導

冷冷的冬天包在棉被裡最舒服不過了！有一種蜜蜂自製「樹葉睡袋」作為幼蜂的房間，讓「嬰兒房」看起來相當舒適。這種蜜蜂叫做「切葉蜂」，雖然自製睡袋的行徑很可愛，卻讓愛拈花惹草的人很頭痛。

粉絲專頁Center for Biological Diversity分享了這種神奇的蜜蜂，只見幾卷葉子冒出一對大眼睛和觸鬚，一下右腳撥撥頭，一下又往外張望，看起來像卡通人物一般，短短40秒的影片吸引超過1800次分享。

（即時接收毛毛軍團訊息！快加寵物雲Line

切葉蜂和一般熟知的「蜜蜂」不同，雌蜂產卵前會找葉子用嘴切割成圓形，特別的是牠們不需要圓規，天生就能裁出完美的圓形，而牠們選擇的葉子大多是薔薇科。

切葉蜂通常不自己築巢，而是使用其他昆蟲的棄巢或是鬆軟的洞穴，雌蜂會把剪下的葉片塞進洞穴中，在每個「嬰兒房」裡儲存一些花粉和花蜜作為幼蜂食物，產卵後用泥土將開口封住，還記得留個呼吸孔，舒服的「嬰兒房」就這麼大功告成了。Center for Biological Diversity分享的影片便是年幼的切葉蜂「破葉而出」的時刻。

關鍵字： 切葉蜂Center for Biological Diversity

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

