狗狗踩空跌12公尺冰隙！　受困8小時奇蹟獲救和女主人激動相擁

Callout #4: trapped dog at Stewart Falls Duration: 5 hours Location: Stewart Falls Resources Involved: ucssar What Happened: SAR was dispatched to rescue a dog that had fallen 40 feet down a snow mote up at Stewart Falls. The 60 lb dog fell into the mote under a snow bridge that was created by an avalanche over Stewart Falls. Due to the location where the dog was, team members dig a hole through the snow for access. A team member was then lowered down and the dog was successfully rescued.