寒冬不捨街貓流浪　女好心讓小貓進屋「依偎娃娃睡覺」被可愛收編

▲小貓竟然睡在娃娃收納袋中。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／lauravictor244）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國一名女子在寒冷天街頭發現一隻小貓，原本沒有打算養貓的她因為不忍心，決定先收留一晚，之後再幫忙找新家，沒想到因為看到小貓在家中一意外地點睡覺的可愛模樣，最終讓她改變主意決定收養。
女子蘿拉(Laura)在網路上分享意外被小貓收編的故事爆紅。蘿拉表示，這隻叫做米洛(Milo)的小貓，在寒冷冬天時被朋友發現躲在住家門廊，朋友雖然很想幫忙，但因為家中還有其他動物，只好請她幫忙收留。
@lauravictor244 UPDATE: Milo has officially joined our family! ???? follow if you’d like to see more videos of Milo. ????. #teamwork IFB finally figured out where foster kittys been sleeping. Please overlook the mess i unexpectedly took him so had to make arrangements. Follow for more updates/ videos! ???? UPDATE: I did not expect this video to get the attention and views that it is but since it has here's the story of kitty. A friend a mine found him on her porch it was freezing that night and sooooo windy. He was out there alone meowing and crying She could not take him inside bc of her other animals so posted him on fb to see if someone could take him for the night. Honestly I was hesitant I haven't fostered in 5 years but something was telling me to get him and no one else seemed to be able to so l def could not leave him in the cold. He was suppose to be here one night but it's been almost a week lol. He is the sweetest little baby and I've been trying so hard not to foster fail #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #cutekitten ♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
蘿拉表示，由於家中多年沒有養寵物，讓她一開始很猶豫是否要幫助米洛，可是實在不忍心讓小貓在冬天流落街頭，便決定先帶回家收留一晚，沒想到意外被小貓收編。
影片中可看到，蘿拉打開女兒房間的門，四處都沒看到米洛身影，結果意外在門後裝著玩偶的收納袋中發現米洛睡在裡面，米洛看到她後還舒服地伸展前肢，一邊喵喵叫撒嬌，模樣十分可愛。
影片曝光後獲得510多萬點閱，許多網友留言，「好可愛，牠還是個小寶寶」、「毛茸茸小貓睡在毛茸茸娃娃中」、「絕對是最適合小貓睡覺的好地方」、「太可愛了，和娃娃依偎在一起」。影片爆紅後，蘿拉後來更新，米洛現在已經正式是他們家中的一分子。
