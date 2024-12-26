ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

>

寒冬不捨街貓流浪　女好心讓小貓進屋「依偎娃娃睡覺」被可愛收編

寒冬不捨街貓流浪　女好心讓小貓進屋「依偎娃娃睡覺」被可愛收編。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／lauravictor244）

▲小貓竟然睡在娃娃收納袋中。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／lauravictor244）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國一名女子在寒冷天街頭發現一隻小貓，原本沒有打算養貓的她因為不忍心，決定先收留一晚，之後再幫忙找新家，沒想到因為看到小貓在家中一意外地點睡覺的可愛模樣，最終讓她改變主意決定收養。

女子蘿拉(Laura)在網路上分享意外被小貓收編的故事爆紅。蘿拉表示，這隻叫做米洛(Milo)的小貓，在寒冷冬天時被朋友發現躲在住家門廊，朋友雖然很想幫忙，但因為家中還有其他動物，只好請她幫忙收留。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
@lauravictor244 UPDATE: Milo has officially joined our family! ???? follow if you’d like to see more videos of Milo. ????. #teamwork IFB finally figured out where foster kittys been sleeping. Please overlook the mess i unexpectedly took him so had to make arrangements. Follow for more updates/ videos! ???? UPDATE: I did not expect this video to get the attention and views that it is but since it has here's the story of kitty. A friend a mine found him on her porch it was freezing that night and sooooo windy. He was out there alone meowing and crying She could not take him inside bc of her other animals so posted him on fb to see if someone could take him for the night. Honestly I was hesitant I haven't fostered in 5 years but something was telling me to get him and no one else seemed to be able to so l def could not leave him in the cold. He was suppose to be here one night but it's been almost a week lol. He is the sweetest little baby and I've been trying so hard not to foster fail #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #cutekitten ♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer

蘿拉表示，由於家中多年沒有養寵物，讓她一開始很猶豫是否要幫助米洛，可是實在不忍心讓小貓在冬天流落街頭，便決定先帶回家收留一晚，沒想到意外被小貓收編。

影片中可看到，蘿拉打開女兒房間的門，四處都沒看到米洛身影，結果意外在門後裝著玩偶的收納袋中發現米洛睡在裡面，米洛看到她後還舒服地伸展前肢，一邊喵喵叫撒嬌，模樣十分可愛。

影片曝光後獲得510多萬點閱，許多網友留言，「好可愛，牠還是個小寶寶」、「毛茸茸小貓睡在毛茸茸娃娃中」、「絕對是最適合小貓睡覺的好地方」、「太可愛了，和娃娃依偎在一起」。影片爆紅後，蘿拉後來更新，米洛現在已經正式是他們家中的一分子。

關鍵字： 小貓收養寵物流浪貓娃娃MiloLaura

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

灰鸚鵡自創「不想上班之歌」　媽無奈：你根本沒在上班...

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

男進珠寶店發現被跟蹤　回頭驚見「可愛小企鵝」搖搖晃晃在身後

「經過椅子就故意停」　女帶哈士奇散步被斜眼嫌棄：馬麻累了嗎

貓頭鷹闖民宅「停聖誕樹上變超萌裝飾」　網：在幫霍格華茲送信

女用Google地圖查老家街景　驚見13年前「已過世2毛孩身影」落淚

不捨放手！傷心虎鯨媽「揹著死去孩屍體17天」　再度生下小寶寶

19歲女大生「校內和男好友散步」被2男性侵　手機拍不雅片威脅

紐約地鐵平安夜隨機砍人2傷　女被28歲怪男割喉爆血：沒人幫忙

貓奴夫婦去咖啡廳「偷擼貓」　接客貓一聞嚇到模糊掙脫

實驗室橘貓11-245「被關12年」重獲自由　首次過生日、吃罐罐

胖玳瑁貓陪奴才泡澡「以為人類溺水」　著急緊盯狂喵

騎車遇「發抖柴柴」露出求救小眼神　她一聽原因笑瘋：快被可愛死

媽拿白布剪洞「裝扮2汪」　從修女變身蒙面小偷XD

小虎班「沒有手手」用後腳蹦跳玩耍　媽擔心牠怎麼挖貓砂

橘貓睡覺聽見飼料聲　瞬間「彈射噴」衝去開吃！媽傻：到底有多餓

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

出餐啦！按鈴吃小零食　臘腸兄會錯意手放「拖鞋」妹快等不及狂催

黑貓遇地震嚇到消失　牠躲這秒變「三明治」

奴才「假裝摸頭」竟被發現　萌汪生氣一跳：快點摸我！

虎斑貓打針乖巧窩主人懷裡　眼神無辜＋飛機耳萌翻眾人

貪吃刺蝟聽「開飯」直衝向主人！超Q小短腿+左右搖晃身軀萌爆網

1瓶顧3效！　毛寵生醫「三合一保健品」將登陸東森寵物

寒冬不捨街貓流浪　女好心讓小貓進屋「依偎娃娃睡覺」被可愛收編

胖玳瑁貓陪奴才泡澡「以為人類溺水」　著急緊盯狂喵

柯爾鴨當聖誕老人「專屬坐騎」　搖搖晃晃上街萌翻路人

虎斑打翻優格被處以「洗乾淨之刑」　瞪大眼睛泡泡浴

不捨放手！傷心虎鯨媽「揹著死去孩屍體17天」　再度生下小寶寶

男進珠寶店發現被跟蹤　回頭驚見「可愛小企鵝」搖搖晃晃在身後

臘腸兄妹學按鈴　哥等不及「狂按拖鞋」：快給零食我學會了！

兔子教官的生命教育課！幼兒園老師送給孩子「最珍貴的一堂課」

貓奴夫婦去咖啡廳「偷擼貓」　接客貓一聞嚇到模糊掙脫

USB「小沈-1500」成收賄證據　柯文哲堅稱清白：檔案不是我做的

劉亞仁賣掉梨泰院豪宅！買家竟是「7歲幼童」　63億全用現金付

財經名嘴黃世聰爆「擁人妻不雅照」　本人澄清報警：是AI深偽

快訊／北市萬大路驚傳雙屍命案　情侶1男1女倒租屋處「明顯屍僵」

快訊／張啓楷曝「主席今天應該會出來」　再爆審判長受不了要檢方：講重點

快訊／麥當勞少女輕生亡！他怒打電話「要去砸店」　警火速逮人

快訊／沈慶京：一毛都沒送柯文哲　律師批北檢「政治心態辦案」

陳姸霏、項婕如《夜校女生》回到1997年　凱西特別「串場」喚起回憶殺

「EVOASIS充電供應商」公布年度計劃！明年充電樁翻倍、將掛牌上市

快訊／哈薩克墜機38死　調查竟是「俄軍發射飛彈」造成

寵物動物熱門新聞

貓奴夫婦去貓咖　牠一聞嚇到模糊

實驗室橘貓獲救　貓生首次吃罐罐

貓陪泡澡　「以為奴才溺水」狂喵

小虎班沒有手手　媽擔心怎麼挖貓砂

女好心讓流浪貓進屋　「依偎娃娃睡覺」被收編

男進珠寶店　發現一路遭小企鵝跟蹤

揹著死去孩屍體17天　虎鯨媽再生下寶寶

虎斑打翻優格　被判「洗乾淨之刑」

貓熟睡聽見飼料聲　瞬間衝去開吃

柯爾鴨當聖誕老人坐騎　萌翻路人

女目睹「赤腹伊澳蛇瞬間變扁」　鑽進門縫

出遊沒牽繩！狗開心跨護欄變跳橋

虎斑貓認錯暖爐　疑惑怎麼烤不熱

騎車遇發抖柴犬　背後原因超爆笑

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

貓奴夫婦去貓咖　牠一聞嚇到模糊

實驗室橘貓獲救　貓生首次吃罐罐

貓陪泡澡　「以為奴才溺水」狂喵

小虎班沒有手手　媽擔心怎麼挖貓砂

女好心讓流浪貓進屋　「依偎娃娃睡覺」被收編

男進珠寶店　發現一路遭小企鵝跟蹤

揹著死去孩屍體17天　虎鯨媽再生下寶寶

虎斑打翻優格　被判「洗乾淨之刑」

貓熟睡聽見飼料聲　瞬間衝去開吃

柯爾鴨當聖誕老人坐騎　萌翻路人

女目睹「赤腹伊澳蛇瞬間變扁」　鑽進門縫

出遊沒牽繩！狗開心跨護欄變跳橋

虎斑貓認錯暖爐　疑惑怎麼烤不熱

騎車遇發抖柴犬　背後原因超爆笑

浪浪過聖誕！娃娃堆中開新挑禮物

熱門寵物影片

更多
騎車遇「發抖柴柴」露出求救小眼神　她一聽原因笑瘋：快被可愛死

騎車遇「發抖柴柴」露出求救小眼神　她一聽原因笑瘋：快被可愛死

媽拿白布剪洞「裝扮2汪」　從修女變身蒙面小偷XD

媽拿白布剪洞「裝扮2汪」　從修女變身蒙面小偷XD

小虎班「沒有手手」用後腳蹦跳玩耍　媽擔心牠怎麼挖貓砂

小虎班「沒有手手」用後腳蹦跳玩耍　媽擔心牠怎麼挖貓砂

橘貓睡覺聽見飼料聲　瞬間「彈射噴」衝去開吃！媽傻：到底有多餓

橘貓睡覺聽見飼料聲　瞬間「彈射噴」衝去開吃！媽傻：到底有多餓

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

追蹤寵物雲

ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

翻轉蘋果派 甜蜜好時光

「文里補習班」開課啦！用營養的甜點帶來幸福的笑容，而且免烤箱喔！

床控福音 平安夜名床太划算

床控福音 平安夜名床太划算

平安夜名床打造黑科技體驗，隨意調角度、舒壓按摩超舒適，為健康與享受省下大筆開銷！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新媒體控股股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面