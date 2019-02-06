美洲獅從後方攻擊！　慢跑男「徒手掐死牠」負傷開車就醫

▲ 當地官員表示，遇到美洲獅攻擊時，必須用盡全力反擊。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）



國際中心／綜合報導

美國科羅拉多州一名男子4日獨自在馬齒山公園（Horsetooth Mountain Park）慢跑時，突然被一隻美洲獅襲擊，包括臉上和手腕等多處被咬，手臂、雙腿及背部上更被刺傷。他最終徒手掐死獅子後逃命，成功開車至醫院。

據CNN報導，科羅拉多公園及野生動物部門主管萊斯利（Mark Leslie）表示，「那位跑者盡一切可能救了自己一命，當你遇到美洲獅攻擊時，必須用盡全力反擊，就像這位先生一樣。」

We've stepped up patrols at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space following yesterday's incident between a mountain lion & visitor. Remember you're recreating in lion habitat when you visit Horsetooth Mountain. Tips if you encounter a lion: https://t.co/x9F6MRQ42c #HTMOS @CPW_NE pic.twitter.com/m3amq0DxLU

當地野生動物部門5日發布聲明指出，該名男子當天在西嶺小徑（West Ridge Trail）間慢跑時聽到有聲音，下一刻就遭到美洲獅從後方突襲，雖然傷勢嚴重但幸好沒有生命危險。當局並未公開男子的姓名，目前暫時封鎖該段山路。事後，當局發現了一具幼獅的屍體，解剖驗屍後證實幼獅不到1歲，沒有狂犬病，因此該名男子不用擔心受到感染。

We can also confirm the lion in this case was less than a year old, and we may be able to determine age a bit more tightly in the final reports. The cat also tested negative for rabies, which is very welcome news.