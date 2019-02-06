ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
美洲獅從後方攻擊！　慢跑男「徒手掐死牠」負傷開車就醫

▲▼ 美洲獅。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲ 當地官員表示，遇到美洲獅攻擊時，必須用盡全力反擊。（示意圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國科羅拉多州一名男子4日獨自在馬齒山公園（Horsetooth Mountain Park）慢跑時，突然被一隻美洲獅襲擊，包括臉上和手腕等多處被咬，手臂、雙腿及背部上更被刺傷。他最終徒手掐死獅子後逃命，成功開車至醫院。

據CNN報導，科羅拉多公園及野生動物部門主管萊斯利（Mark Leslie）表示，「那位跑者盡一切可能救了自己一命，當你遇到美洲獅攻擊時，必須用盡全力反擊，就像這位先生一樣。」

當地野生動物部門5日發布聲明指出，該名男子當天在西嶺小徑（West Ridge Trail）間慢跑時聽到有聲音，下一刻就遭到美洲獅從後方突襲，雖然傷勢嚴重但幸好沒有生命危險。當局並未公開男子的姓名，目前暫時封鎖該段山路。事後，當局發現了一具幼獅的屍體，解剖驗屍後證實幼獅不到1歲，沒有狂犬病，因此該名男子不用擔心受到感染。

捷運驚見癡漢喵！ 「毛手」偷摸隔壁大腿：給虧嗎？

喵皇半夜溜奴才房拜拜「唸咒語」　爸轉頭飆罵三字經：皮在癢484

橘白貓小碎步奔跑製造「假車禍」　露肥肚堵人網笑：拿罐罐收服牠！

太久沒放風！貴賓搭車狂碎唸　超萌抱怨聲哥笑：還有要說嗎

主子凌晨趴門口說「長串外星語」　媽媽嚇傻：難道是遇到鬼了嗎？

