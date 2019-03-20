大負鼠遇蟒蛇被吞畫面曝光！　捕蛇專家：5公斤寵物都難活命...

BIG FEED FOR THIS PYTHON.. CHECK OUT THE SIZE OF THAT POSSUM!! *Warning Graphic Content* A video was sent to us last night of carpet python consuming a massive possum in Alexandra hills. This is the biggest possum we’ve seen!! can you believe it only took this snake just under an hour to finish. Now that’s impressive.! Unfortunately if you have outdoor animals such as guinea pigs, birds, cats & dogs under 5kgs. Clearly they wouldn’t stand a chance if a hungry python stopped by, look how easy it was for this fella. Snakes eat anything with fur or feathers, so its unfair to blame a snake when they don’t know they’ve just eaten your beloved pet. So please keep this video in mind of you own any animals listed above. Stewy on 0434 146 109 of you need any reptiles removed from your home or business #Brisbane #logan #Redlands #snakecatcher www.brisbane-snake-catcher.com.au