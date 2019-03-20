大負鼠遇蟒蛇被吞畫面曝光！　捕蛇專家：5公斤寵物都難活命...

BIG FEED FOR THIS PYTHON.. CHECK OUT THE SIZE OF THAT POSSUM!! *Warning Graphic Content* A video was sent to us last night of carpet python consuming a massive possum in Alexandra hills. This is the biggest possum we’ve seen!! can you believe it only took this snake just under an hour to finish. Now that’s impressive.! Unfortunately if you have outdoor animals such as guinea pigs, birds, cats & dogs under 5kgs. Clearly they wouldn’t stand a chance if a hungry python stopped by, look how easy it was for this fella. Snakes eat anything with fur or feathers, so its unfair to blame a snake when they don’t know they’ve just eaten your beloved pet. So please keep this video in mind of you own any animals listed above. Stewy on 0434 146 109 of you need any reptiles removed from your home or business #Brisbane #logan #Redlands #snakecatcher www.brisbane-snake-catcher.com.au由 Brisbane Snake Catchers 發佈於 2019年3月14日 星期四
實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導
飢餓的蟒蛇食量到底多驚人？澳洲網友在臉書分享一段影片，紀錄下一條巨蟒在不到1小時內，竟將一隻巨大負鼠吞吃入腹，速度之快讓拍攝下影片的網友連連驚呼。但其實有養寵物的飼主必須注意，若自家貓貓狗狗在5公斤以下，遇到飢餓的蟒蛇時，根本沒有任何存活機會。影片曝光後，也讓看過的網友紛紛直呼：「嚇得我趕快回家檢查了寵物的重量！」
這段影片14日被分享於粉絲專頁「Brisbane Snake Catchers」，該粉專專門提供捕蛇、驅蛇等服務，也時常分享有關蛇類的知識。從約1分鐘的影片可見，蟒蛇纏住負鼠屍身3圈，還不斷蠕動吞吃，努力將食物塞進嘴中，沒有太在意有人靠近錄影，引得拍攝下這段畫面的年輕男女驚呼連連。
▲▼澳洲巨蟒吞吃巨大負鼠花不到1小時。（圖／翻攝自FB／Brisbane Snake Catchers）
該粉絲專頁表示，這隻負鼠以體型來說非常巨大，「是我們見過最大的一隻」，但巨蟒在不到1小時內，便將牠完全吞吃，非常驚人，更提醒家中有養小型的豚鼠、鳥類，或是貓狗等寵物的話，體重在5公斤以下（含）的寵物若遇上飢餓的蟒蛇，根本沒有逃跑可能，「一絲存活機會也沒有」。
粉絲專頁表示，希望飼主們將影片畫面銘記於心，由於蟒蛇的覓食習性是「吃一切有羽毛或毛皮的生物」，因此千萬別讓自家寵物在有蛇出沒處停留，若不幸碰巧被蛇吃了，也絕對怪不到蟒蛇身上。看過影片的網友則直呼，「嚇得我趕快回家檢查了寵物的重量」。