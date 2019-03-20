ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

> >

大負鼠遇蟒蛇被吞畫面曝光！　捕蛇專家：5公斤寵物都難活命...

跟毛小孩互動！按讚加入 ETtoday寵物雲

BIG FEED FOR THIS PYTHON.. CHECK OUT THE SIZE OF THAT POSSUM!! *Warning Graphic Content* A video was sent to us last night of carpet python consuming a massive possum in Alexandra hills. This is the biggest possum we’ve seen!! can you believe it only took this snake just under an hour to finish. Now that’s impressive.! Unfortunately if you have outdoor animals such as guinea pigs, birds, cats & dogs under 5kgs. Clearly they wouldn’t stand a chance if a hungry python stopped by, look how easy it was for this fella. Snakes eat anything with fur or feathers, so its unfair to blame a snake when they don’t know they’ve just eaten your beloved pet. So please keep this video in mind of you own any animals listed above. Stewy on 0434 146 109 of you need any reptiles removed from your home or business #Brisbane #logan #Redlands #snakecatcher www.brisbane-snake-catcher.com.au

Brisbane Snake Catchers 發佈於 2019年3月14日 星期四

實習記者陳妙津／綜合報導

飢餓的蟒蛇食量到底多驚人？澳洲網友在臉書分享一段影片，紀錄下一條巨蟒在不到1小時內，竟將一隻巨大負鼠吞吃入腹，速度之快讓拍攝下影片的網友連連驚呼。但其實有養寵物的飼主必須注意，若自家貓貓狗狗在5公斤以下，遇到飢餓的蟒蛇時，根本沒有任何存活機會。影片曝光後，也讓看過的網友紛紛直呼：「嚇得我趕快回家檢查了寵物的重量！」

這段影片14日被分享於粉絲專頁「Brisbane Snake Catchers」，該粉專專門提供捕蛇、驅蛇等服務，也時常分享有關蛇類的知識。從約1分鐘的影片可見，蟒蛇纏住負鼠屍身3圈，還不斷蠕動吞吃，努力將食物塞進嘴中，沒有太在意有人靠近錄影，引得拍攝下這段畫面的年輕男女驚呼連連。

▲▼澳洲巨蟒吞吃巨大負鼠花不到1小時。（圖／翻攝自FB／Brisbane Snake Catchers）

請繼續往下閱讀...

▲▼澳洲巨蟒吞吃巨大負鼠花不到1小時。（圖／翻攝自FB／Brisbane Snake Catchers）

▲▼澳洲巨蟒吞吃巨大負鼠花不到1小時。（圖／翻攝自FB／Brisbane Snake Catchers）

該粉絲專頁表示，這隻負鼠以體型來說非常巨大，「是我們見過最大的一隻」，但巨蟒在不到1小時內，便將牠完全吞吃，非常驚人，更提醒家中有養小型的豚鼠、鳥類，或是貓狗等寵物的話，體重在5公斤以下（含）的寵物若遇上飢餓的蟒蛇，根本沒有逃跑可能，「一絲存活機會也沒有」。

粉絲專頁表示，希望飼主們將影片畫面銘記於心，由於蟒蛇的覓食習性是「吃一切有羽毛或毛皮的生物」，因此千萬別讓自家寵物在有蛇出沒處停留，若不幸碰巧被蛇吃了，也絕對怪不到蟒蛇身上。看過影片的網友則直呼，「嚇得我趕快回家檢查了寵物的重量」。

關鍵字： 蟒蛇負鼠澳洲捕蛇獵食紐澳要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

大眼喵「嗯嗯」超用力　顏面神經失控一起施力狂「嘟嘴..

影／雨天被撈回家！浪貓點完眼藥水「拖毯毯」 衝下樓..

「犬中之王」依偎老農超溫馴　高加索犬若發狠…5分鐘..

萬聖節防舔頭套...美喵下秒「血嘴開花」　網嚇歪：..

暖金睡前叼「未開眼生物」奔回家　爸乾笑：怎麼照顧啊

史上最貴賽鴿4440萬拍出　鴿界「漢米爾頓」又快又..

87歲嬤同框金孫柴　「度估表情」相似度99%.....

教官嚴肅臉講課...桌下「一團黑黑」蠕動！屏科大學..

散步巧遇「四眼聖上」...霸氣外露嚇跑汪　網驚：還..

窗邊蹲低縮頭玩「躲貓貓」　調皮鸚鵡爽逗喵皇：嗶咘～

剛出生浪浪遭棄...變身警犬小黃　特製掛牌「實務訓..

晚上會叫…親人三花被退養　「厭食剩1.6KG」想餓..

萌貓高舉腳腳！卡嘰卡嘰狂啃 粉紅肉球美暈萬人：草莓..

大眼喵「嗯嗯」超用力Φ ω Φ　顏面神經失控一起施..

被關圍欄...妹瘋狂彈跳「想越獄」　姐後方鄙視觀察..

毛孩搭豪華客機窗邊爽賞景！　媽公布「這家航空」網全..

奴才出差5天回來...主子竟認不出　「嚇到腿軟扶牆..

險失明浪貓雨天被暖阿公收編❤ 94爺奶寶！叼毯衝下..

鬆獅見家人要出門乖坐等上車　 阿公2次零食拐騙：不..

全國動物醫院-毛孩什麼時候需要做超音波檢查？

大負鼠遇蟒蛇被吞畫面曝光！　捕蛇專家：5公斤寵物都..

網PO「翻車魚正面照」！　超驚人長相網崩潰：根本佛..

超過3萬票贊成！　台北市立動物園6/19開始「連續..

美橘貓半醒狀態遭「撿屍」　舌頭外露8千人暴動：這我..

貓咪打翻水突然瘋狂「月球漫步」！　下秒出糗笑翻網友

躺著也中槍！　獅子呼呼大睡中遭獵人開3槍射爆

拒當靠爸族！俏麗金妞客串實況主5分鐘　粉絲「斗內」..

溼答答小橘貓縮牆角虛弱喵叫　好心人寒風中搶救…復原..

喵：快幫朕檢查龍體～　來好朋友野餐日免費幫「寵物健..

建築大亨涉盜獵黑豹　16個月徒刑交保惹火民眾

桃園環保公司有毒氣體滲出　2名外勞1死1傷

行駛北濱看風景好悠閒　赫見阿伯「一個move」跨欄..

中華U23男足20日出發柬埔寨　迎戰奧運資格賽首輪

秦嵐爆新戀情！　遭直擊和神秘男「現身飯店牽手上樓」

「整齊圖書，都他排的」　金山圖書館唐氏症小弘找到新..

台指期拉高結算　台股高檔整理上漲39點收10,55..

Hello Kitty「45周年聯名機車」限量15..

會議上翹二郎腿　韓國瑜怒斥官員：像在夏威夷度假

蔡阿嘎當面嗆蔡英文「女版瑪莎」！幹話連發...小英..

韓國瑜又取消出席！　紐約中華總商會26人好失望

寵物動物熱門新聞

喵便便用力　顏面神經失控狂嘟嘴

浪貓拖毯毯衝下樓　找阿嬤討抱抱

他養高加索犬當寵物　緊貼依偎超..

貓戴防舔頭套　下秒「血嘴開花」

汪叼「未開眼生物」回家　爸乾笑

賽鴿售4440萬「漢米爾頓」奪..

87歲嬤同框金孫柴　度估表情撞..

狗闖課堂表演扭動　這下全班憋笑

四眼聖上嚇跑汪　網驚：還有粗眉

蹲低縮頭玩躲貓貓　鸚鵡逗喵皇：..

焦慮汪每天穿衣　爺幫金孫做衣櫃

狗哥洗澡　6貓全擠進浴室「監工..

4天3隻擱淺！懷孕喙鯨胃塞滿塑..

跟喵喵說 Hi　牠「萌奶音」回..

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

喵便便用力　顏面神經失控狂嘟嘴

浪貓拖毯毯衝下樓　找阿嬤討抱抱

他養高加索犬當寵物　緊貼依偎超..

貓戴防舔頭套　下秒「血嘴開花」

汪叼「未開眼生物」回家　爸乾笑

賽鴿售4440萬「漢米爾頓」奪..

87歲嬤同框金孫柴　度估表情撞..

狗闖課堂表演扭動　這下全班憋笑

四眼聖上嚇跑汪　網驚：還有粗眉

蹲低縮頭玩躲貓貓　鸚鵡逗喵皇：..

焦慮汪每天穿衣　爺幫金孫做衣櫃

狗哥洗澡　6貓全擠進浴室「監工..

4天3隻擱淺！懷孕喙鯨胃塞滿塑..

跟喵喵說 Hi　牠「萌奶音」回..

哈寶想越獄緊張踱腳　媽：門沒關

最新影片

更多

剛出生浪浪遭棄...變身警犬小黃　特製掛牌「實務訓練中」萌到爆

晚上會叫…親人三花被退養　「厭食剩1.6KG」想餓死自己

萌貓高舉腳腳！卡嘰卡嘰狂啃 粉紅肉球美暈萬人：草莓口味

大眼喵「嗯嗯」超用力Φ ω Φ　顏面神經失控一起施力狂嘟嘴

被關圍欄...妹瘋狂彈跳「想越獄」　姐後方鄙視觀察：妳還太嫩了！

追蹤寵物雲

@ettodaypets
ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【低於實價?】

這次是真的?！ 三月房市拋售潮，屋主降價超有誠意！ 多筆低於實價登錄快來找房。

下載App千杯咖啡天天送

載ETtoday新聞雲App，註冊、登入會員，三萬杯咖啡免費喝！

這!就是原創 老蕭王嘉爾捕捉最強原創力

每周日晚上9點，ETtoday星光雲YT、ETtoday播吧台灣網路獨家首播。蕭敬騰王嘉爾陳粒三位隊長將開啟原創音樂新戰場。

ETtoday好朋友野餐日來囉！

2019好朋友野餐日，好玩的野餐派對、聲林之王台北首場見面會、好逛的手作市集、好萌的寵物市集，3月30日台北大直美堤公園不見不散。

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新聞雲股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面