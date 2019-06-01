苦瓜臉超厭世！新一代「臭臉貓」波斯Louis爆紅　主人笑：其實脾氣不差

▲Louis總是皺眉，生氣表情被認為是下一代「不爽貓」。（圖／翻攝自louisandmonae IG）
記者林瑩真／綜合外電報導
因為一張臭臉而聞名全球的「不爽貓」Grumpy Cat，已在5月14日因為尿路感染併發症去世，讓全球超過1000萬的粉絲相當心碎。不過現在繼任者似乎已經出現。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Thanks everyone for all the kind words and prayers. We should get the biopsy results and lab work back by Monday. I’m doing well, happy and sassy per usual . Here are rare photos of me scared shitless... First biopsy I took like a champ, second one they had to wrap me in this towel. They also gave me an antibiotic and blood work on the second round Not happy in these photos but I was glad mama was by my side before and after the procedures! I was sniffing her shirt and giving her all the head rubs in the world I’m glad to be home and now to wait for the results! I will keep you all updated! Thanks again! Mom appreciates and feels much better with you alls support!請繼續往下閱讀...
▲但主人說Louis只是表情不爽，個性相當可愛。
綜合外媒報導，美國德州（Texas）奧斯汀（Austin）的一隻6歲純種波斯貓「Louis」近來爆紅，因為牠總是皺起眉頭、眼神銳利，無論何時看牠，彷彿都是不爽的臭臉，特色表情讓牠吸引了不少粉絲。
雖然還遠遠不及前任「不爽貓」的Grumpy Cat，但Louis也已經累積了4000多名粉絲，甚至公認Louis就是下一代的「不爽貓」。
不過Louis的主人米雪兒（Michelle Alexis）透露，其實Louis的臭臉完全就是個樣子，實際上Louis很少不爽，個性活潑可愛，特別愛撒嬌，還喜歡追著雷射筆的紅點或是玩具。
▲Grumpy Cat是「不爽貓」始祖，全球擁有超過1000萬粉絲，但日前已經去世。
由於Grumpy Cat是因為罹患骨軟骨發育不全才時時臭臉，讓很多粉絲擔心Louis是不是有遺傳疾病，「為何總是皺著眉體？」不過米雪兒說，Louis單純就是長得皺眉樣，身體一切健康。
有趣的是，米雪兒還另外養了一隻暹羅貓叫「Monae」，雖然比Louis年紀小很多，但特別喜歡欺負Louis，這也讓Louis看起來像個老人家，總是無奈的容忍Monae。