苦瓜臉超厭世！新一代「臭臉貓」波斯Louis爆紅　主人笑：其實脾氣不差

▲▼新一代不爽貓Louis。（圖／（圖／翻攝自louisandmonae IG）

▲Louis總是皺眉，生氣表情被認為是下一代「不爽貓」。（圖／翻攝自louisandmonae IG）

記者林瑩真／綜合外電報導

因為一張臭臉而聞名全球的「不爽貓」Grumpy Cat，已在5月14日因為尿路感染併發症去世，讓全球超過1000萬的粉絲相當心碎。不過現在繼任者似乎已經出現。

 
 
 
 
Thanks everyone for all the kind words and prayers. We should get the biopsy results and lab work back by Monday. I’m doing well, happy and sassy per usual . Here are rare photos of me scared shitless... First biopsy I took like a champ, second one they had to wrap me in this towel. They also gave me an antibiotic and blood work on the second round Not happy in these photos but I was glad mama was by my side before and after the procedures! I was sniffing her shirt and giving her all the head rubs in the world I’m glad to be home and now to wait for the results! I will keep you all updated! Thanks again! Mom appreciates and feels much better with you alls support!

▲但主人說Louis只是表情不爽，個性相當可愛。

綜合外媒報導，美國德州（Texas）奧斯汀（Austin）的一隻6歲純種波斯貓「Louis」近來爆紅，因為牠總是皺起眉頭、眼神銳利，無論何時看牠，彷彿都是不爽的臭臉，特色表情讓牠吸引了不少粉絲。

雖然還遠遠不及前任「不爽貓」的Grumpy Cat，但Louis也已經累積了4000多名粉絲，甚至公認Louis就是下一代的「不爽貓」。

不過Louis的主人米雪兒（Michelle Alexis）透露，其實Louis的臭臉完全就是個樣子，實際上Louis很少不爽，個性活潑可愛，特別愛撒嬌，還喜歡追著雷射筆的紅點或是玩具。

 
 
 
 
#HappyBirthdayGrumpyCat

▲Grumpy Cat是「不爽貓」始祖，全球擁有超過1000萬粉絲，但日前已經去世。

由於Grumpy Cat是因為罹患骨軟骨發育不全才時時臭臉，讓很多粉絲擔心Louis是不是有遺傳疾病，「為何總是皺著眉體？」不過米雪兒說，Louis單純就是長得皺眉樣，身體一切健康。

有趣的是，米雪兒還另外養了一隻暹羅貓叫「Monae」，雖然比Louis年紀小很多，但特別喜歡欺負Louis，這也讓Louis看起來像個老人家，總是無奈的容忍Monae。

