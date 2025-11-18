西伯利亞貓狂對「家中插座」嘶叫伸爪　主人一看嚇：救了我的命

▲貓咪一直對著插頭嘶嘶叫。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／luka_tilly_siberians）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
許多飼主發現家中寵物做出詭異舉動時，往往一笑置之，然而國外一名飼主分享，他發現所養寵物貓忽然一直對著插座嘶嘶叫，甚至還伸出爪子，原本以為貓咪只是在耍笨，沒想到檢查後，避免了一場可能危及性命的意外。
家中養了2隻西伯利亞貓，盧卡(Luka)和蒂莉(Tilly)的飼主近來在網路上分享，某天他發現盧卡的行為十分不尋常，忽然一直對著家中插座嘶嘶叫，甚至還伸出爪子，表現得十分警戒。
@luka_tilly_siberians We laughed at first thinking he was just being a cat, but when he repeatedly hissed at this one socket we decided to investigate. Turns out there was some really badly done wiring that was extremely dangerous. It meant we got the whole house checked out and identified several dangerous bits of wiring. The electrician said it was some of the worst he had seen. Trust your kitties people. They are clever. #catsoftiktok #diywithcats #catsareheroes #catsdoingdiy #siberiancat ♬ original sound - luka_tilly_siberians
飼主表示，他們一開始發現盧卡的怪異模樣，只覺得很好笑，然而幾天後盧卡還是對著插座嘶嘶叫，讓他們開始緊張，決定找電工來檢查，才得知家中電路安裝得非常糟糕，有許多危險管線，「電工說這是他看過最糟糕的情況之一，大家真的要相信你們的貓，牠們很聰明」。
影片獲得170多萬點閱，許多網友留言，「太可怕了，快好好犒賞你的貓」、「老實說，我本來以為插座裡面有動物」、「貓咪的耳朵很靈敏，牠們有可能是聽到電流的雜聲」、「我家貓咪在電風扇過熱時也做了同樣的事，結果電風扇差點燒起來，貓咪真的很聰明」。
