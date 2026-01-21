ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
巧遇「白化浣熊」機率75萬分之一　他對眼驚訝：彷彿精靈出沒

@thebeandips Albino raccoon spotted in east tx.. #albinoraccoons #easttx #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - Thebeandips

記者李依融／綜合報導

德州一名駕駛在回家的路上，突然看到一群浣熊，定睛一看竟發現其中一隻竟是「全白浣熊」，彷彿像是精靈一般，而在野外親眼見到白話浣熊的機率，更是只有75萬分之一。

Tiktok@Thebeandips分享，爸爸開車回家的路上遇到至今難忘的景象，眼前突然出現幾隻動物，他趕緊放慢車速，發現是一群浣熊正在過馬路，他看著浣熊群離開，有幾隻還爬到樹上，這時他發現其中一隻浣熊特別不一樣。這隻浣熊全身潔白，出現在高高的樹上，顯然是一隻白化的浣熊。

巧遇白色浣熊。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@Thebeandips）

▲白化浣熊和同伴一起出沒。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@Thebeandips）

據了解，每1萬到2萬隻浣熊中，只會出現1隻白化浣熊，而在野外見到的機率，更是只有75萬分之一。@Thebeandips表示，爸爸跟那隻白化浣熊對看了一眼，頓時覺得這是最特別的相遇，難以忘記當時的情景。

@Thebeandips的爸爸說，這是他在大自然中看過「最酷的事情之一」，也成了心中久久不散的驚喜與感動。

@thebeandips Another small clip of the albino raccoon #albino #fyp #fypシ #albinoraccoons #easttx ♬ original sound - Thebeandips

關鍵字： 浣熊白化浣熊白化

