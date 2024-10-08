ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團
活潑汪待收容所19個月「不迎人了」　志工心疼：失去有家的希望

@goodboygonehome Espy was ditched by his family of 4 years and spent the last year in the shelter with no interest. He can live with a well matched dog or cat and out of state transport is possible for the right home. Espy is 6 yrs old and is located at @Austin Pets Alive! in Austin TX, his ID is APA-A-131440. Please help him. #espy #longstay #austinpetsalive #sad #saveme #shelterdogs #dogsoftiktok #333rule #foster #adopt #viraldogsoftiktok #austin #tx #help  original sound -  - sadcollisions

記者李依融／綜合報導

美國德州狗狗艾斯皮(Espy)原本是開朗愛玩的孩子，但進入收容所後常時間只能待在籠舍內，讓牠越來越失去被領養的希望，一開始只要有人經過牠就會滿懷期待地靠上來，但現在牠只是默默低著頭，對外界的反應越來越少。

艾斯皮2019年底在德州Austin Animal Center被領養，然而在2023年3月被飼主棄養，目前待在動物救援組織Austin Pets Alive!。事實上牠是一隻很愛與人互動的狗狗，非常聰明、心思敏感，很期待與人建立情感連結，一開始只要有人經過牠的籠舍，牠都會興奮地迎向前，像是在說「你要帶我回家嗎？」，然而經過了1年多都沒有獲選，現在無論是誰經過籠舍，艾斯皮已經不再激動只是低著頭。

收容所狗狗不再迎門。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@goodboygonehome）

▲艾斯皮對於人來探訪不再激動歡迎。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@goodboygonehome）



志工表示，艾斯皮在籠子裡不會展現自我，但在籠外牠跟朋友們相處很快樂、很活潑，充滿了生命力，「變成一隻截然不同的狗狗」。動物福祉期刊(Animal Welfare)上曾有研究發現，待在收容所時間較長的狗，容易表現出對訪客來說是「不吸引人」的行為，包括總是窩在狗籠裡、不太吠叫、看起來不太活潑等，這些正是艾斯皮目前的情形。

志工希望艾斯皮的影片能幫助牠被更多人看見，找到一個能快樂生活的家，對艾斯皮來說理想的家庭是有個院子、沒有小孩，而因為在收容所生活過，艾斯皮有機會適應有一隻狗狗或貓貓朋友的家。

網友們看到影片也感受到艾斯皮眼神中的失落，不少人表示願意給艾斯皮一個家，雖然目前仍未有找到新家的消息，但相信艾斯皮很快也能找到幸福。

@goodboygonehome Espy has been at the shelter for a year after his family of 4 years got rid of him. He has grown very depressed in his kennel and @Austin Pets Alive! is desperately trying to find him a home or foster. Espy can live with a well matched dog or cat and CAN be transported out of state to the right home. He is located in Austin, TX #espy #longstay #depression #austinpetsalive #saveme #shelterdogs #dogsoftiktok #333rule #foster #adopt #viraldogsoftiktok #austin #tx #help ♬ Very Sad - Enchan

關鍵字： 收容所毛小孩汪星人領養

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

