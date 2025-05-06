11歲繁殖場黑狗「認養會」結束沒人要！　奇蹟來臨終被收編

@pawsquadrescue Hotdog is an 11 year old amazing girl who has been in foster care for 1 year. She is longing for a family of her own. Over and over she watches as all the other dogs find their forever homes. Your time is coming! Someday soon sweet girl, we promise ????????❤️❤️#adoptdontshop #dogsoftiktok #rescue #petsuppliesplus #seniordog ♬ original sound - Pawsquad559
實習記者陳安榆／綜合報導
奇蹟比死神先來臨！美國加州有一隻11歲的吉娃娃迷你杜賓犬混種狗「Hot Dog」，患有心臟疾病，是從繁殖場出來的母狗。2025年3月底救援組織舉辦認養會，不料當所有的狗狗都被收編回家時，只剩下Hog Dog孤零零的坐在柵欄內。無措的樣子被發佈上網迅速爆紅，如今牠也終於找到屬於自己永遠的家。
▲Hog Dog的眼神很無助。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@pawsquad559）
IG@pawsquad559動物救援組織在TikTok上分享，Hog Dog來到組織前先在「狗滿為患」的收容所待了兩個月，後來在寄養家庭等待了一年的牠，屢屢的在認養會中碰壁。在此之前牠一直被當作繁殖場的生產工具，並且因為心臟有雜音，在收容所時也不曾被任何人過問。
▲偌大的柵欄內只剩牠自己。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@pawsquad559）
救援人員將Hog Dog救助後，為牠做了許多必要的檢查，讓牠能夠像一般的狗狗一樣過上好日子。組織救助了非常多的浪犬，也不停的舉辦認養活動，隨著一隻又一隻的毛孩被收養回家，Hog Dog依舊還留在原地。飼育員拍下呆愣的牠，彷彿眼眶中泛著淚，心想「怎麼都沒有人要我」，感傷的眼神感染大眾。
@pawsquadrescue A single video viewed globally catapulted Hotdog into the spotlight, earning her widespread media coverage and ultimately, a forever home. After a year of waiting, we are overjoyed to announce that Hotdog has found her forever home! Social media has proven to be a powerful tool in reaching potential adopters, literally saving lives one share at a time. ❤️#secondchance #adopted #Hotdog ♬ Isn't She Lovely - Stevie Wonder
看見影片並有能力飼養的民眾紛紛投稿領養申請，甚至有一位好心人還主動表示會提供給收編HogDog的家庭一年份的心臟藥品費用。幸運的是，Hog Dog在4月底終於找到往後餘生的歸宿，該動物救援組織也感動得分享，慶幸如今的社群媒體影響力那麼龐大，所有救援人員都很高興看到牠被選中。
▲如今Hog Dog已經找到永遠的歸宿。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@pawsquad559）
