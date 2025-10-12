小貓深夜卡冷氣小洞快沒力氣　花2小時救出當場被收編

@baddboii69 UPDATED: we are keeping her forever and the vet said she’s was 2 WEEKS OLD! We were NEVER going to give up on her, she did so good being so patient and strong. She’s doing very well and being able to be bottle fed and going pottyANOTHER UPDATE: There are accounts on Instagram stealing this video to try and profit off of it. If you see this video on instagram REPORT IT. They are exploiting Olive to try and earn $ for themselves. UPDATE! A lot of people are reaching out and want to support her through her journey through go fund me so I set one up and it’s in my bio this is the only donation link for Olive through Tik tok only NOT Instagram #kittens #rescueanimals #catdistributionsystem #kitten #cat ♬ cats in the cold - mage tears
記者李依融／採訪報導
美國亞利桑那州梅薩市女子瑞絲(Victoria Reese)深夜接到男友來電，得知有隻小貓被困在冷氣機裡，有豐富救援經驗的她立刻趕往現場。這場緊急救援最終歷時兩小時，瑞絲與消防員合力成功將小貓救出，並為牠取名Olive，因為多虧了潤滑的橄欖油，才讓貓咪毫髮無傷地脫困。
瑞絲表示，接到男友的視訊時並未察覺情況的嚴重性，當她抵達現場後，發現小貓的頭卡在一台重達約400到500磅的工業冷氣機孔洞中，身體完全動彈不得。雖然冷氣機並未通電，但小貓頭部無力、幾乎失去知覺，情況十分危急。
▲小貓頭卡在小洞裡動彈不得。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@baddboii69）
瑞絲與男友嘗試多種方法救援，包括將冷氣機翻面、使用橄欖油與洗碗精潤滑，仍無法順利脫困。無奈之下，他們緊急求助消防隊，經過2個小時的努力，消防員與瑞絲終於成功將小貓推離孔洞，脫離險境。瑞絲感動表示，「我真的很慶幸我們能救出她」。
▲小寶貝取名叫Olive，現在是幸福的小貓咪了！（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@baddboii69）
瑞絲決定收養這隻小貓，並取名為Olive，紀念在救援過程中發揮關鍵作用的橄欖油。獸醫檢查後發現，Olive只有2週大，因長時間受困導致身體虛弱，需特別照顧。瑞絲悉心照料後，小貓恢復迅速，幾天內便學會走路與玩耍，讓她相當感動。
如今Olive已成為瑞絲家庭的新成員，牠最喜歡窩在柔軟的毛毯裡享受溫暖與關愛。對瑞絲而言，當晚的救援過程一度令人心驚，但如今已成為一段溫馨的回憶。
@baddboii69 Morning 5 of having Olive! This is my daily update video she is getting so big shes now past 3 weeks old, soon she’ll have teeth!! Due to the condition we found her in shes a little behind growth wise but she’ll be caught up in no time! She’s learning how to walk properly and is starting to play a little bit. Seeing her grow so fast is making me so emotional also I’m going to start putting my user in my videos because there are scammers trying to pretend to be olives owners to receive money. #rescueanimals #bts #btsarmy #kitten #cat ♬ Dynamite - BTS
