《獅子王》木法沙死了！　比特犬倒退三步「嚶嚶」哀鳴

“Anything you feel, I can feel too.” So Hannah and I were watching the Lion King while Luna played wildly with her toys. But right as Mufasa falls to his death, she stops and turns to the TV to watch. To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen. She even lays down right after Simba lays with his dad....We don’t deserve dogs. 4 months old and she’s already showing empathy. *VOLUME * Follow Luna on Instagram! @luna_o_thepitbull To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com storyful

Josh Myers 發佈於 2019年2月19日 星期二

寵物小組／綜合報導

比特犬Luna是隻感情豐富的汪汪，牠看迪士尼動畫《獅子王》，見到師王木法沙被殺死，而小辛巴在一旁難過的模樣，不禁悲從中來，跟著嗚嗚悲鳴，讓爸爸看了又心疼又好笑，網友們也對Luna毫不掩飾的表達動容。

Luna是從收容所領養的孩子，幾個月前牠的媽媽大著肚子被拋棄，進到收容所後產下12隻小狗，幸好幾周後媽媽和狗寶寶們分別找到了好人家收養。Ｌuna和新爸媽Josh Myers與Hannah Huddleston住在美國田納西州的查塔努加，牠一直很善解人意，爸爸媽媽都很疼牠。

這天爸爸正在看迪士尼經典動畫《獅子王》，原本Luna在玩玩具，但是播到獅王木法沙死去的片段，牠突然停了下來轉過頭盯著電視，雖著小辛巴試圖喚醒爸爸，Luna彷彿看懂了似的，退後三步跟著嗚嗚哀鳴，這個舉動讓爸爸媽媽瞬間融化，沒想到Luna感情如此豐富，爸爸說，「牠才4個月就懂得體會別人的悲傷，看來我們真的不配擁有狗。」

影片PO出一星期已有12.3萬次分享，還有8.7萬個讚，許多網友都對Luna的表現感到驚奇，「牠好像真的看得懂」、「小時候看到這段我也哭了」、「這真的是我見過最珍貴的影片了。」

