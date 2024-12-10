ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
女獸醫街上救流浪犬　掃晶片發現牠「橫跨4個州」離家1931公里

女獸醫街上救流浪犬　掃晶片發現牠「橫跨4個州」離家1931公里。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／maggiethornberry48）

▲女獸醫開8小時的車，送狗狗回到主人身邊。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／maggiethornberry48）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國印第安那州2名善心女獸醫，接獲一隻在街上流浪的虎斑犬，小狗模樣看起來十分疲憊，沒想到掃瞄晶片後發現，牠其實來自1200英里外（約1931公里）的地方，在失蹤的2個月內竟然橫跨了4個州。

這隻名叫Diva的虎斑犬，11月底出現在印第安納州羅林普雷里區(Rolling Prairie)的Oak Knoll獸醫診所，女獸醫瑪姬(Maggie Thornberry)與伊莉莎白(Elizabeth Daniele)發現小狗後先掃描看看有沒有晶片，意外發現小狗已經失蹤2個月，而且是來自1千多公里外的科羅拉多州。

Someone brought in this sweet stray to be scanned for a microchip. We contacted the owners and told them we had found their dog. They said their pup had been missing for two months and they would come and get her immediately. We told them where we were located in Indiana and we would wait for them. They said they were from COLORADO!!!! We decided we would leave at 5am the next morning, travel halfway to Kansas City, and unite this pup with her owners. This was such a heartwarming experience for both @Elizabeth Daniele and me. We absolutely love our jobs and are so thankful for Oak Knoll Vet Clinic for giving us this opportunity. Dr. Szuba, our office manager Josh, and all of our wonderful coworkers make moments like this possible. We would do it a thousand times again. These are the stories that remind us why we do what we do. Welcome home, Diva <3

瑪姬表示，他們透過晶片順利聯絡到狗主人，當主人知道Diva的下落時非常激動，「他們非常激動，並且不停的哭，因為已經2個多月沒有Diva的消息」。由於Diva目前所在地與主人家距離非常遙遠，至少相隔4個州，最後雙方決定約在介於2地中的密蘇里州堪薩斯城(Kansas City)會面。

女主人蘿麗葛斯(Rodriguez)激動表示，「我以為我再也見不到牠了，畢竟隔了2個月，真的很想知道牠是怎麼跑到那裡的」。

瑪姬將影片分享到網路後獲得20多萬點閱，影片中可看到，Diva搭了8個小時的車終於見到主人，一見到主人就立即撲入懷中，溫馨影片讓網友留言，「我看到哭出來」、「狗狗怎麼會跑這麼遠」、「太好了，狗狗見到主人很開心」、「謝謝你們」。

