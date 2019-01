「全世界最孤獨的鴨子」遭狗襲擊喪命！紐埃全國心痛哀悼

I've made a new friend. Let me introduce you. The Little Running Bird was a bit stand offish at first but I've turned on the charm and its getting a bit more friendly. Here's a little video of us hanging out together at The Puddle today. The lovely boys filled up The Puddle on Friday and its drying up so quickly. I might have to see if someone has a water tank for me. Bring on the rainy season I say. Sorry, there's been no posts since last week. Trevor the Duck needs to get his ADSL sorted with Telecom Niue. Thanks to all the locals who visited and bought tasty treats over the weekend. You're awesome.