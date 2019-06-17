鯨魚遭活活斬尾…拖斷肢海中漂流　拼命掙扎卻只能往海底沉下去

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
27th March, was one of the saddest days I have lived in the ocean, photographic and filming a juvenile of a short fin pilot whale with sectioned caudal fin and its subsequent Euthanasia. I was hoping that the cuts were caused by sharks bites, but no, they were caused by an irrational animal, human. And according to the necropsy, by a sharp object, as a propeller of a small boat. #CPSespaña #equipocanon #liveforthestory #canon5dmkiv #canon1dxmkii #canonespaña #oris @oriswatch #orisoceanskeeper @aqualung_spt @rvca_europe #balanceofopposites @themustoftheworld @lurbelpg @in_process @pelagic_life #wildlifephotography #underwaterphotography #natgeo #oneoceandiving #whalesphotographer
▲被船隻斷尾的鯨魚，只能不停掙扎。（圖／嵌入自IG／francisperez000）
寵物小組／綜合報導
這是一個令所有看到的人都為之心碎的畫面，一位生態攝影師在西班牙自治區加那利群島，意外拍下一隻鯨魚拖著半截尾巴，在海中無助漂流的慘狀，照片讓人非常驚心。（即時接收毛毛軍團訊息！快加寵物雲Line）
攝影師Francis Pérez在IG上PO出這系列畫面，當時海洋專家發現這隻被斬斷尾巴的短肢領航鯨，緊急召來附近的海洋攝影師和獸醫師，希望能幫助牠脫離險境，等他們將受傷的鯨魚拉上船，親耳聽到牠不停悲鳴，但因為牠傷得實在太重，最後只能將牠安樂死，提早結束牠的痛苦。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
27th March, was one of the saddest days I have lived in the ocean, photographic and filming a juvenile of a short fin pilot whale with sectioned caudal fin and its subsequent Euthanasia. I was hoping that the cuts were caused by sharks bites, but no, they were caused by an irrational animal, human. And according to the necropsy, by a sharp object, as a propeller of a small boat. #CPSespaña #equipocanon #liveforthestory #canon5dmkiv #canon1dxmkii #canonespaña #oris @oriswatch #orisoceanskeeper @aqualung_spt @rvca_europe #balanceofopposites @themustoftheworld @lurbelpg @in_process @pelagic_life #wildlifephotography #underwaterphotography #natgeo #oneoceandiving #whalesphotographer
船上所有人都為自己無法替這隻鯨魚做更多而感到傷心，而之後進行的解剖也證實了這並不是鯊魚或其他生物造成的傷口，而是利刃割傷，研判應該是被船隻撞到而被活活斬斷。（ETtoday寵物雲有IG了，快按追蹤）
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
27th March, was one of the saddest days I have lived in the ocean, photographic and filming a juvenile of a short fin pilot whale with sectioned caudal fin and its subsequent Euthanasia. I was hoping that the cuts were caused by sharks bites, but no, they were caused by an irrational animal, human. And according to the necropsy, by a sharp object, as a propeller of a small boat. #CPSespaña #equipocanon #liveforthestory #canon5dmkiv #canon1dxmkii #canonespaña #oris @oriswatch #orisoceanskeeper @aqualung_spt @rvca_europe #balanceofopposites @themustoftheworld @lurbelpg @in_process @pelagic_life #wildlifephotography #underwaterphotography #natgeo #oneoceandiving #whalesphotographer