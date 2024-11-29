新人婚禮讀誓詞「突然天降米奇」　490萬網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入

▲女子婚禮被米奇闖入，影片爆紅。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／tamaraalsawaf）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國加州一對新人正在舉行婚禮時，附近樹上突然掉下不速之客，一隻老鼠在婚禮會場上竄逃，嚇得賓客發出尖叫聲，原本溫馨的時刻慘被破壞，影片在網路上獲得490多萬點閱。
來自德州的女子塔瑪拉(Tamara Alsawaf)，與丈夫約書亞(Joshua Valli)21日在加州埃斯孔迪多市(Escondido)舉行婚禮，沒想到原本一切完美的婚禮，卻因為一個意外的訪客被破壞。
@tamaraalsawaf POV you’re getting married and the love of your life is saying the most perfect and emotional vows when suddenly a surprise guest falls from the plants above us Ratatouille crashed the wedding and made it a moment we will certaily never forget #rat #fallingrat #wedding #marriage #vows #weddingcrasher #whataretheodds #rats #newlyweds #justmarried #ohrats ♬ original sound - Tamara Alsawaf-Valli
影片中可看到，當塔瑪拉與丈夫當著所有賓客面前正在宣讀誓言時，一隻老鼠突然從天而降，掉落在地上時還彈了一下並發出吱吱聲，讓在場賓客嚇了一跳，新人也看起來十分尷尬。
影片分享到網路後爆紅，許多網友開玩笑表示，「《料理鼠王》小米(Remy)毀了這場婚禮」、「那隻老鼠一定很尷尬」、「牠只是想看婚禮，結果不小心掉下來」，也有許多網友祝賀，老鼠其實是財富的象徵，可以視為是一種對婚禮的祝福。
