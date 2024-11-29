ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

>

新人婚禮讀誓詞「突然天降米奇」　490萬網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入

新人婚禮讀誓詞「突然天降米奇」　490萬網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／tamaraalsawaf）

▲女子婚禮被米奇闖入，影片爆紅。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／tamaraalsawaf）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國加州一對新人正在舉行婚禮時，附近樹上突然掉下不速之客，一隻老鼠在婚禮會場上竄逃，嚇得賓客發出尖叫聲，原本溫馨的時刻慘被破壞，影片在網路上獲得490多萬點閱。

來自德州的女子塔瑪拉(Tamara Alsawaf)，與丈夫約書亞(Joshua Valli)21日在加州埃斯孔迪多市(Escondido)舉行婚禮，沒想到原本一切完美的婚禮，卻因為一個意外的訪客被破壞。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
@tamaraalsawaf POV you’re getting married and the love of your life is saying the most perfect and emotional vows when suddenly a surprise guest falls from the plants above us Ratatouille crashed the wedding and made it a moment we will certaily never forget #rat #fallingrat #wedding #marriage #vows #weddingcrasher #whataretheodds #rats #newlyweds #justmarried #ohrats ♬ original sound - Tamara Alsawaf-Valli

影片中可看到，當塔瑪拉與丈夫當著所有賓客面前正在宣讀誓言時，一隻老鼠突然從天而降，掉落在地上時還彈了一下並發出吱吱聲，讓在場賓客嚇了一跳，新人也看起來十分尷尬。

影片分享到網路後爆紅，許多網友開玩笑表示，「《料理鼠王》小米(Remy)毀了這場婚禮」、「那隻老鼠一定很尷尬」、「牠只是想看婚禮，結果不小心掉下來」，也有許多網友祝賀，老鼠其實是財富的象徵，可以視為是一種對婚禮的祝福。

關鍵字： 老鼠婚禮加州米奇Tamara Alsawaf北美要聞

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

雲霄飛車爬到最高點「安全桿突然彈開」　男崩潰跳車逃死畫面曝

柵欄突伸出「白色小萌掌」　女發現隔壁小貓每天搭訕求認識阿金

捲餅聞起來有「很嗨的味道」　外送員打開包裹發現滿滿大麻嚇壞

患有糖尿病！男帶寵物貓回家被抓傷腿　「血流了一整晚」死亡

在阿嬤家過太爽　貴賓犬被主人帶回家氣到跺腳「表情超嫌棄」

14小時航程飛新加坡　印度男機上「性侵犯4女7次」1原因逃鞭刑

餐廳偷改食譜沒告知　女大生「吃下最常吃餐點」嚴重過敏死亡

倉鼠搭「鼠球」逛校園全被監視器錄下　網笑：逃課追求自由

在阿嬤家過太爽　貴賓犬被主人帶回家氣到跺腳「表情超嫌棄」

比特犬咬死社區犬隻！　新竹縣動保所將開罰飼主了

黑貓遇地震嚇到消失　牠躲這秒變「三明治」

出門沒揪！歐告嚶嚶叫狂哭　被緊抱安慰5分鐘都沒用XD

守宮被媽狂親猛吸超無奈　小手倔強撐地：窒息的愛

爸洗完澡只圍浴巾！狠貓見「人體逗貓棒」開抓

厚道洗澡

2M長巨蛇「絕美交纏」30mins 墾丁水塘邊挺直身軀激戰曝光

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

中華隊放國旗歌汪立正站好　播完才趴下！媽：台灣小狗

狗狗唱完國旗歌才趴下

貓奴動鏡頭「觀察主子」　三花敏銳衝過來舔舔：這裡有吃的？

新人婚禮讀誓詞「突然天降米奇」　490萬網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入

比特犬咬死社區犬隻！　新竹縣動保所將開罰飼主了

倉鼠搭「鼠球」逛校園全被監視器錄下　網笑：逃課追求自由

柴柴一看到吸塵器就衝過來！　翹屁股瞇眼享受吸毛服務

色違國王企鵝「全身黑到發亮」　緊有鳥喙一抹亮橘點綴

柵欄突伸出「白色小萌掌」　女發現隔壁小貓每天搭訕求認識阿金

媽洗「小被被」忘記曬　貴賓狗睡不著「生動演技」狂提醒

運毒到義大利「路過台灣」秒被逮　大馬男要關5年半

台奪冠還在爽「他重複4行為」　大票人點頭：回顧1人有多猛

別怕！12強金牌紀念卡售罄　悠遊卡承諾：5天內下單一定買得到

高雄旅展登場！新航線爆發　明年增直飛札幌、熊本…仙台也有望

彰化警疑遭霸凌輕生…長官現身告別式　父悲求交出「這3人」

台鐵霸凌曝光趕發文「不成立」　受害者：機關攜手加害者逼走絕路

獨／高雄雙屍相驗曝！女被砍20多刀左臉全爛　再割喉放血慘死

上門搜索！毒鴛鴦求「先讓狗兒進房吹冷氣」　台中警超傻眼

看中醫「推藥治療」遭性侵　上海女：沒注意醫生脫褲子

騙走通訊行5支手機「還把店員機車騎走」　桃園劣男下場慘曝

寵物動物熱門新聞

倉鼠搭「鼠球」逛校園　全被錄下

阿嬤家過太爽　狗狗回家「表情超嫌棄」

比特犬攻擊小狗致死　飼主將被開罰

柵欄伸出「白色小萌掌」　隔壁貓求認識阿金

小被被忘記曬　貴賓生動演技提醒媽

邊境牧羊犬打麻將　神邏輯狂胡牌

邊境撿同色貓　一見鍾情細心照顧

呆萌哈士奇被誤認郊狼射殺　主人：還是小狗

柴柴超愛吸塵器　露爽臉享受清毛

才剛拿出禦寒神器　轉眼變貓的

「禮貌捲毛狗」聽完國旗歌才趴下

老鷹俯衝雞舍想大吃一頓　雙爪卻遭圍網纏住倒掛

婚禮突然「天降米奇」　網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入

在街上流浪7年 凶狠貓被收編1年「變阿嬤養的」

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

倉鼠搭「鼠球」逛校園　全被錄下

阿嬤家過太爽　狗狗回家「表情超嫌棄」

比特犬攻擊小狗致死　飼主將被開罰

柵欄伸出「白色小萌掌」　隔壁貓求認識阿金

小被被忘記曬　貴賓生動演技提醒媽

邊境牧羊犬打麻將　神邏輯狂胡牌

邊境撿同色貓　一見鍾情細心照顧

呆萌哈士奇被誤認郊狼射殺　主人：還是小狗

柴柴超愛吸塵器　露爽臉享受清毛

才剛拿出禦寒神器　轉眼變貓的

「禮貌捲毛狗」聽完國旗歌才趴下

老鷹俯衝雞舍想大吃一頓　雙爪卻遭圍網纏住倒掛

婚禮突然「天降米奇」　網爆笑：料理鼠王亂入

在街上流浪7年 凶狠貓被收編1年「變阿嬤養的」

色違國王企鵝「全身黑到發亮」

熱門寵物影片

更多
黑貓遇地震嚇到消失　牠躲這秒變「三明治」

黑貓遇地震嚇到消失　牠躲這秒變「三明治」

出門沒揪！歐告嚶嚶叫狂哭　被緊抱安慰5分鐘都沒用XD

出門沒揪！歐告嚶嚶叫狂哭　被緊抱安慰5分鐘都沒用XD

守宮被媽狂親猛吸超無奈　小手倔強撐地：窒息的愛

守宮被媽狂親猛吸超無奈　小手倔強撐地：窒息的愛

爸洗完澡只圍浴巾！狠貓見「人體逗貓棒」開抓

爸洗完澡只圍浴巾！狠貓見「人體逗貓棒」開抓

厚道洗澡

厚道洗澡

追蹤寵物雲

ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

即日起至11/30，下載新聞雲APP抽星宇航空日本不限航點機票，超香福利，錯過會哭！

青春炸裂！投票抽百項好禮

青春炸裂！投票抽百項好禮

高校街舞嘉年華人氣霸主由你決定！天天投票，抽Switch Lite等百項好禮。

泡麵星級料理 挑戰營養師

泡麵星級料理 挑戰營養師

「文里補習班」開課啦！重現節目中米其林三星主廚安成宰示範的「大蒜泡麵」

一日代銷挑戰！細節滿滿

一日代銷挑戰！細節滿滿

代銷真的這麼辛苦嗎？從鋪床到備資料，全程高跟鞋還不能脫！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新媒體控股股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面