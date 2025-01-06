ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團
寒冬天毛小孩全擠上床　女每天睡覺「被2狗+2貓包圍」幸福模樣曝

寒冬天毛小孩全擠上床　女每天睡覺「被2狗+2貓包圍」幸福模樣曝。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／ourlifewithstrays）

▲女子分享收養寵物後的幸福生活。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／ourlifewithstrays）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

最近天氣寒冷，許多怕冷的寵物睡覺時都喜歡鑽進主人被窩，國外一名女主人便在網路上分享，她每天入睡時都被家中4隻毛小孩包圍，模樣看起來超幸福。

荷蘭31歲女子佩兒(Pearl)在TikTok上分享，她每天晚上和4隻毛小孩擠在一起睡覺的幸福畫面。她影片中表示，家中所收養的2隻貓咪與狗狗原本都是浪浪，沒想到收養之後寵物都非常黏人，晚上都會圍著她睡覺。

@ourlifewithstrays They changed my life for the better  This is why I love adoption. It’s incredibly heartwarming to watch a fearful dog or cat transform and blossom into a confident, trusting soul, and seeing them slowly regaining faith in humanity. Sorry for the wobbly video btw, it was so difficult to film this lol . Do your pets sleep in your bed?  #cutedogs #cutecats #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #rescuecats #rescuedogs #adoptdontshop #adoptionsaveslives #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #petadoption #catrescue #dogrescue #sheltercat #shelterdogs ♬ slow living (a quiet life) - Ophelia Wilde

影片曝光後獲得上萬點閱，吸引上百網友留言，「生活無法比這更美好了」、「牠們改變了你的生活，你也拯救了牠們的生活」、「謝謝你救了牠們」、「我養了2隻狗和1隻貓，現在也覺得自己是世界上最幸福的人」。

佩兒表示，原本她分享影片，只是想幫助大眾更認識收養流浪動物，知道牠們能夠為生活帶來許多美好的轉變，沒想到影片意外獲得許多回響，希望大家能因此更願意幫助流浪動物，給牠們一個充滿愛的家。

關鍵字： 寵物流浪動物收養睡覺毛小孩荷蘭

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

