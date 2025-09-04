野兔寶寶混進小貓「被貓媽收編一起餵」　網感動：根本迪士尼

Let's pause the cuteness for a moment of education. If you find a wild animal, it's best bet for survival is for you to leave it be. Fawns are left along all day so predators aren't attracted to mamas scent. Mama rabbits do the same thing. Often feeding them only twice a day to keep predators away from the nest. Around 3 weeks old, young rabbits begin leaving the nest and exploring. At this age, they're about the size of a tennis ball, their eyes are open, and they can hop on their own. They look tiny but are often already weaned or almost there. Now let's return to this moment of cuteness and hope for the best for this little guy and his "adopted" family of kittens ????