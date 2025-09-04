野兔寶寶混進小貓「被貓媽收編一起餵」　網感動：根本迪士尼

▲女意外在貓窩中發現兔寶寶。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／jenn.in.the.country）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
國外一名女子分享，所養的寵物貓近來生下一窩小貓，然而她去穀倉觀察小貓狀況時，意外發現裡面竟然混了一隻野兔寶寶，小兔子舒服依偎著貓咪肚子，宛如迪士尼動畫的畫面在網路上引發關注。
女子珍(Jenn)在TikTok上分享，自家寵物貓近來成為貓媽媽，正在餵養一窩孩子們，沒想到仔細一看，一隻野兔寶寶竟然魚目混珠出現在貓窩中，盡情享受貓媽媽的溫暖。
@jenn.in.the.country
Let's pause the cuteness for a moment of education. If you find a wild animal, it's best bet for survival is for you to leave it be. Fawns are left along all day so predators aren't attracted to mamas scent. Mama rabbits do the same thing. Often feeding them only twice a day to keep predators away from the nest. Around 3 weeks old, young rabbits begin leaving the nest and exploring. At this age, they're about the size of a tennis ball, their eyes are open, and they can hop on their own. They look tiny but are often already weaned or almost there. Now let's return to this moment of cuteness and hope for the best for this little guy and his "adopted" family of kittens ????♬ 오리지널 사운드 - 나만듣GO - 김쇼츠 music
影片曝光後獲得30多萬點閱，可愛畫面讓許多網友留言，「太可愛了，貓媽媽好偉大」、「天啊，貓媽媽竟然幫忙餵野兔寶寶」、「貓媽表示，『孩子們問可不可以讓新朋友留下吃晚餐』」、「鄰居的孩子餓了，所以牠幫忙餵」、「貓媽是一位真正的迪士尼公主」。
許多網友好奇能不能收養兔寶寶，珍在影片中回覆，「兔寶寶雖然可愛，但發現野生動物時，為了增加寶寶的生存機會，最好的方法還是不要干預」。
事件爆紅後，珍後來在其他影片中分享後續，兔寶寶除了被貓媽媽接受，也和其他小貓相處得很好，完全就像是一家人的樣子，讓許多網友感動，希望野兔寶寶能夠健康長大。
讀者迴響