勇警衝進失火宅救援　被受困聰明狗狗「牽繩帶路」驚險逃火場

Aurora Police Release Footage of Dog Rescue During House Fire Aurora, IL – On Thursday, September 11, 2025, just around 12:51 p.m., the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000 block of Whitehall Court. When officers arrived, they observed flames coming from the rear of the home. Unsure if anyone was inside, Investigator Michael Ely and Investigator Jacob Leonard entered the home after forcing entry. During their search, Investigator Ely located and safely rescued a dog by the name of Oakley. Fortunately, nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire besides Oakley. No injuries were reported. The preliminary investigation indicated the fire originated in the attic and there were no signs of foul play. While the residence remained habitable at the time, the homeowner was encouraged to stay elsewhere temporarily as a precaution. "Oakley is an American Staffordshire Terrier. He is a rescue dog from a local organization called Players for Pits. He was adopted as a puppy by our family. He is 4 years old and is an athletic dog who loves to play and wrestle. He enjoys snuggling with us, snoring loudly as he sleeps, sunbathing, and eating peanut butter. We are forever grateful to Mike at the Aurora Police Department for saving our sweet dog." - Homeowners who wished to remain anonymous. “I’m proud of the way our officers handled this situation,” said Chief Matt Thomas. “Their quick response made a real difference, and it’s always rewarding when we can return a family member — even a four-legged one — safely to their loved ones.” ### Inv. David Guevara, Public Information Officer (APD Report: AUPR25011872)