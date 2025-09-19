ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
勇警衝進失火宅救援　被受困聰明狗狗「牽繩帶路」驚險逃火場

勇警衝進失火民宅救援　被受困聰明狗狗「牽繩帶路」逃出火場。（圖／翻攝自Aurora Illinois Police Department）

▲狗狗脫困後，幫忙指路帶著警員一起逃生。（圖／翻攝自Aurora Illinois Police Department）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國伊利諾州一處民宅發生火災，警員進入屋內尋找是否有人受困，在門後發現了4歲寵物犬奧克利(Oakley)，準備帶著奧克利離開時，沒想到聰明的奧克利不但配合救援，還反過來指引警員找到離開的路線，在網路上爆紅。

奧羅拉警局11日下午1時左右接到報案，警員伊利(Michael Ely)與同事立即前往火災現場，抵達時發現火勢十分凶猛，不斷有火焰往外噴出，他們破門進入屋內尋找是否有人受困，結果卻看到乖巧又聰明的4歲美國史特富郡梗犬 (American Staffordshire Terrier)奧克利。

Aurora Police Release Footage of Dog Rescue During House Fire Aurora, IL – On Thursday, September 11, 2025, just around 12:51 p.m., the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 2000 block of Whitehall Court. When officers arrived, they observed flames coming from the rear of the home. Unsure if anyone was inside, Investigator Michael Ely and Investigator Jacob Leonard entered the home after forcing entry. During their search, Investigator Ely located and safely rescued a dog by the name of Oakley. Fortunately, nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire besides Oakley. No injuries were reported. The preliminary investigation indicated the fire originated in the attic and there were no signs of foul play. While the residence remained habitable at the time, the homeowner was encouraged to stay elsewhere temporarily as a precaution. "Oakley is an American Staffordshire Terrier. He is a rescue dog from a local organization called Players for Pits. He was adopted as a puppy by our family. He is 4 years old and is an athletic dog who loves to play and wrestle. He enjoys snuggling with us, snoring loudly as he sleeps, sunbathing, and eating peanut butter. We are forever grateful to Mike at the Aurora Police Department for saving our sweet dog." - Homeowners who wished to remain anonymous. “I’m proud of the way our officers handled this situation,” said Chief Matt Thomas. “Their quick response made a real difference, and it’s always rewarding when we can return a family member — even a four-legged one — safely to their loved ones.” ### Inv. David Guevara, Public Information Officer (APD Report: AUPR25011872)

Aurora Illinois Police Department 發佈於 2025年9月15日 星期一


從警方隨身側錄器可看到，伊利原本打算拉著奧克利離開火場，然而更熟悉屋內環境的奧克利卻先跑了起來，直接帶著他們衝向廚房。

奧克利抵達廚房後突然坐了下來，耐心等待著警員們，伊利此時發現門旁邊掛著散步牽繩，一邊大讚奧克利是個好孩子，一邊幫忙戴上後，牽著一起離開現場。

救援影片曝光後爆紅，許多網友都被聰明又懂事的奧克利圈粉，「天啊，狗狗好聰明，離開時還不忘記要戴牽繩」、「狗狗平常被訓練得很好」、「狗狗脫困後，一下子就找到逃脫的路」、「謝謝你們救了狗狗，當時牠一定很害怕」。

奧羅拉警方表示，奧克利幾乎是靠著自己逃出來的，「我們很驚訝，也很高興這隻狗被訓練得這麼好」，多虧了員警機警迅速的反應，才能及時將狗狗救出，沒有人因此受傷。

奧克利的主人表示，4年前他們從當地動物收容所Players for Pits收養了奧克利，奧克利是一隻很親人、喜歡曬太陽、吃花生醬的狗狗，他們一家人永遠都會感激幫助救出狗狗的警員與奧羅拉警局。

