狗狗聽到煙火嚇得倒地狂抖1小時　毛孩害怕可以這樣做

*UPDATE 4/11/18* Thank you https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10160985950055006&id=822945005 ********* https://www.change.org/p/office-for-product-safety-and-standards-review-firework-rules-to-protect-animals-from-injury-and-distress ********** *30/10/18 UPDATE* In answer to a lot of the suggestions/comments - he's had sileo, calmex, zylkene, xanax, diazapam, aromatherapy oils, adaptil plug in and collars, thundershirt, wraps, dens, crates, boxes, earplugs/muffs, various herbal supplements and a behaviourist, and no doubt I've still missed some things out! He's an ex racer who was left abandoned in Chatelherault in 2011 and probably spent a bonfire night sleeping rough before he was found in Dec 2011. I don't expect to 'cure' him, but I hope to help manage his anxiety, which is surprisingly easy to do on 5th Nov, not so much on the random nights across the preceding weeks. I don't want a ban, I enjoy a display, but I would like to see them kept only for the 5th Nov and a restriction on the noise levels of the ones available to the public - especially in built up areas. I just hoped this video would raise a bit of awareness of how it affects a pet, never mind wildlife. I can't move him when he gets like this, he's 36kg, but his bed was next to him and I covered him with a blanket, he moved to his bed 40mins later and stayed there for 2 hours as we were all downstairs with him. That's where he chooses to lie and will panic if he can't get there. I was on BBC Radio Scotland this morning talking about this video, I'll try to work out how to get the audio up! I would like to thank the hundreds of people who have messaged me, it's been emotion, heartening and somewhat overwhelming. I will get back to everyone, but it's probably going to take a few weeks, though this update may answer some of the questions in the messages. Thank you all so much for sharing and helping to raise awareness not only domestic animals, but opening discussion on wildlife, people with PTSD and Autism among others <3 ******** Shove yer fireworks up yer bahookie. This is 36secs out of (so far 1hr) of this. On the back of two big bomb-like explosions in Burnbank, Hamilton tonight. I filmed him at the start of his panic and then put a blanket over him, and popped a bed next to him. A lot of comments saying he shouldn't be on a cold floor or I should hug him. He's 36kg and unmovable in this state. When he rallies, he moves to the bed, then I sit with him on the floor until ge comes out this and up on the couch. Anyone who knows myself and Charles knows that I only ever have his best interests at heart. We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction (all the prescribed drugs, thundershirt, wraps, earmuffs/plugs, aromatherapy, vests, plug ins herbal stuff, CDs etc. Spent a small fortune in 6yrs but absolutely nothing takes the edge off). He's now under a blanket, drooling on the floor and still shaking as much as he was 30mins ago (when I filmed this). Wish people would keep them til Nov 5th and they were licenced for organised displays only.

Fiona MacFarlane 發佈於 2018年10月28日 星期日

寵物小組／綜合報導

英國10歲狗狗查理(Charlie)對煙火極度恐懼，倒在地上不斷顫抖，一抖就是1個多小時，飼主費歐娜(Fiona MacFarlane)把毛孩嚇到不能自已的模樣PO上網，希望更多人能理解煙火、爆竹等對部分敏感的動物是何等驚嚇。

影片中，查理躺在地上全身不斷顫抖，令人擔心是否中毒抽搐，其實只要外面放煙火，查理總是嚇成這樣，雖然影片只有短短37秒，但牠需要整整1個多小時才能平靜下來。費歐娜一邊撫摸查理，一邊輕聲說道，「很多人不知道煙火會讓你這樣，也可能讓其他狗狗這樣。」

費歐娜陪在查理身邊2小時，她提到，雖然之前試過藥物、耳塞等減低查理恐懼，但是全部都沒有效果。原來查理原本是賽犬，2011年寒冬中被遺棄，恰巧被費歐娜遇見才領養，或許是過去一些事情造成牠的創傷。

這段影片是2018年10月上傳的，至今已經有114萬次觀看和1.2萬次分享，農曆新年許多人會放鞭炮慶祝，影片中狗狗的反應需要更多人理解。此外許多網友提醒，狗狗害怕時切勿擁抱、撫摸來安撫，因為這個行為會讓狗狗認為「這真的是很可怕的事」，反而會加深恐懼。

（即時接收毛毛軍團訊息！快加寵物雲Line

動物行為訓練師動物行為治療師戴更基曾指出，狗狗的主人「必須淡定，不要把鞭炮煙火當一回事。」，甚至全家演出「好開心」的戲碼，讓狗狗覺得鞭炮不可怕。

延伸閱讀　毛孩怕鞭炮主人安撫幫倒忙　戴更基：給貓藏身處對狗演戲

狗狗聽到鞭炮聲嚇到發抖。（圖／翻攝自Fiona MacFarlane臉書）

關鍵字： 狗煙火鞭炮狗怕鞭炮

