ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

> >

牧羊犬跳牆走失8個月找回　主人開車狂奔281公里接牠回家

跟毛小孩互動！按讚加入 ETtoday寵物雲

牧羊犬跳牆走失8個月找回，主人開車狂奔281公里接牠回家。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Missing Dogs Massachusetts）

▲凱撒走失8個月再次與主人相見，第一時間似乎有些緊張。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Missing Dogs Massachusetts，下同）

國際中心／綜合報導

美國麻薩諸塞州一名飼主伍拉考特（Woollacott）8個月前發現愛犬凱撒走失，急得在網路和街上張貼尋狗啟事，直到今年2月初才在281公里外的地方找到，他透過照片與動保志工確認，馬上一眼認出愛犬，開心地開車前往將牠接回家。

根據《Bangor Daily News》報導，5歲的國王牧羊犬凱撒（Kaiser）去年6月的某一天原本和兩個小主人在一起玩耍，接著卻突然跳過院子的矮牆消失不見。主人伍拉考特相當焦急，到處尋找都沒有結果，但還是抱持著一線希望，「直到找到牠或者見到屍體，否者我永遠不會放棄。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

牧羊犬跳牆走失8個月找回，主人開車狂奔281公里接牠回家。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Missing Dogs Massachusetts）

▲凱撒認出主人馬上站起來撲過去。

伍拉考特為了尋回愛犬，曾出動無人機從空中搜尋，自己則經常到街上張貼尋狗啟事，也有在網路尋求幫助，可惜都沒有好消息傳來，而這一找就經過8個月，直到今年2月初才在緬因州一個動物保護組織的臉書看到凱撒的照片。

Missing Dogs Massachusetts的人員表示，民眾將走失的凱撒送來，大家試著掃瞄晶片、檢查項圈都找不到飼主的連絡資訊，只好暫時先安置起來並命名為Grizz，希望能替這隻有點膽小又容易害羞的狗狗找到新家，沒想到竟然誤打誤撞找到飼主。

伍拉考特透過照片一眼認出自家愛犬，立即排除萬難開了281公里的車前往收容所。而凱撒再次見到主人時似乎嚇了一跳，仔細聞了聞伍拉考特的手，愣了將近30秒才高興地搖起尾巴，接著用後腳站起來撲了過去，溫馨的畫面讓一旁的志工看了也忍不住笑了出來。

Kaiser - Reunited after 8 months!

2/15/19 Amazing news out of Bethel Maine. MDM was contacted earlier this week by Maine Lost Dog Recovery about a dog that was trapped in Bethel Maine. Kaiser went missing in Ashby Mass in June 2018. There were a few sightings early on, but then the trail went cold. A woman's freezer in Bethel had died and she put out $160 of meat on her porch. The next morning she went out and half the meat was gone and that is when she saw Kaiser. She fed him for 3 weeks more and then contacted Animal Control who trapped him. The boarding facility where he went missing from in Ashby Mass never gave up hope and saw their posting of this found dog on Maine Lost Dog, so they reached out to the shelter. From there, Kaisers owners were contacted. He is very thin (although you can't see it with all the fur, and extremely frightened). 185 miles! There were a lot of similarities and the owner went up today. You can see for yourself that it takes a moment for Kaiser to realize who it is, but when he does, its clear he is very happy. From the shelter in Maine: Let me tell you a story, it’s a fantastic story about never giving up. It starts like this; On 2/06/19 a stray dog was brought into the shelter, a kind Samaritan had been feeding the dog for 3 to 4 weeks but was unable to get close enough to catch him. He was timid, shy, and nobody really knew where he came from. A trap was set and the dog was finally caught and brought into Responsible Pet Care. We scanned him for a microchip like we always do, and checked-the collar for tags, nothing! Then his picture was posted on Facebook. We called him “Grizz” , and Grizz is a looker!!!! so we had A TON of comments, shares, likes and people who are willing to give this giant, magnificent animal a new chance at life. But, we had to wait to see if he would be claimed or not. Day 5 came of his stray hold and we got a call from a lady in Massachusetts, saying she was watching this dog for about 6 hrs when he slipped his lead and took off, the last sighting was about 75 miles away from where she was located, that was 8 MONTHS AGO IN MASSACHUSETTS!! His name was also Keizer, and he was a German Shepherd/malamute mix! (We called him Grizz) After speaking with the owner he was able to identify some things on Keizer that no one else would know!!! We knew this was his dog!!! (also when we called him by his name, he turned into a completely different dog he had his confidence back! Keizer’s dad is on his way as we speak from Massachusetts for a long over due reunion! We will of course share this with everyone! we don’t know how Keizer ended up in Maine, did he get here himself? Was he taken? Was he picked up and then escaped again? We may never know, but we do know that his family never stopped looking, and today will be the happiest day for all of them ❤️

Missing Dogs Massachusetts 發佈於 2019年2月15日 星期五

關鍵字： 美國寵物汪星人北美要聞

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

造反了！貓咪主子趴背幫按摩～　厭世臉瞪奴才...網笑：多不甘願

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

最可愛Boo逝世滿月　粉絲淚憶：你是我活下去的動力..

8歲小女孩生日願望超感人　「禮物全捐給收容所毛孩」

賊柴坐桌腳等雞腿！無辜臉「回眸」：地基主爺爺等下可..

不再龜縮！遭踹護國神犬今回崗位守疫情　下月「支援→..

「40cm幼鯊」當菸斗抽...還配兒歌聽　全球網友..

遭棄至今已4個年頭！　虎斑浪汪徘徊同巷口…盼前主人..

暖男花光積蓄只為收養200隻浪浪！遭女友怒甩…他堅..

影／奴才抱枕熟睡22歲喵「神複製」　她看傻：什麼人..

相伴18年！癡呆老柴清晨「突然醒神」　道別黃子佼懷..

最後一次散步！15歲老黃金搖尾燦笑　返家全癱2天後..

11周大北極熊寶寶健康檢查　柏林動物園裡賣萌、流口..

2主人溺水、遭分屍接連身亡... 米克斯熬過悲慘..

宿醉小黃橫躺機車上睡翻！　「曬逆天長腿」網笑：想撿..

萌汪趴地「偷踮後腳」屁懸空　踮超久媽超問號：地板太..

「手賤貓」頻翻倒飼料罐逼放飯！　 貓奴爸1分鐘扶正..

爸扛36公斤下樓：差點閃到腰　鬆獅犬悠閒享受當「獅..

貪吃汪心急想啃炙燒牛骨頭 秒被燙到抖一下氣瘋罵阿..

萌柴甩頭瞬間「皮肉分離」 耳朵掉到另一邊秀出銷魂嘴..

國王企鵝愛挑食看到冰魚就撇頭 秋刀魚登最愛！啄保育..

吸貓患者挑戰14種口味的浪浪　鮮奶味、嬰兒味吸到停..

快跟我玩嘛～軟Q海豹緊咬飼育員手套　幸福憨笑萌翻7..

牧羊犬跳牆走失8個月找回　主人開車狂奔281公里接..

「湯圓柴」蓋被被睡覺！爽到打呼...網萌暈：嘴邊肉..

Google搜尋「不想回家」　清一色全都是「牠」這..

老佛爺的「牠」身價1億　可能繼承遺產成世上最富有貓

影／浮誇貓「大法師式」享受阿嬤拍屁屁！家人「以為頭..

10奶汪紮馬步擺星型陣　「渦輪式吃飯」18萬網笑翻..

最可愛Boo逝世滿月　粉絲淚憶：你是我活下去的動力..

嬤側躺甜摟汪入睡　祖孫姿勢「神同步」！網笑：隔代遺..

忠心老阿金溜出家門！　「落寞身影」趴路口待飼主回娘..

「教育政策替家境好的孩子訂」　李家同憂：決定者完全..

河內理髮店推「免費剪川金頭」活動　搶搭月底峰會潮流

年紀輕輕一頭白？愛梳「這3種髮型」白髮爬滿頭.....

今年首例茲卡病例！10多歲男孩和家人回越南探親染病

CPR狂壓「關鍵13分鐘」救回休克男　16歲英雄受..

台積電嚴控成本　連無塵布擦幾次都計較

陳一新／在美禁令下　為何英、紐兩國要與華為合作？

癡情女被「咬斷鼻」仍幫求情　1年後難逃酒鬼男友持3..

實力派idol選「偶像最強舞王」TOP 7！EXO..

房市春燕來　信義代銷2019接案估破千億

寵物動物熱門新聞

奴才抱枕熟睡　22歲貓「神複製..

癡呆老柴突「醒神」道別主人斷氣

15歲黃金散步燦笑　返家全癱2..

3阿金鼻貼鼻「賓士睡姿」閃瞎人

老阿金翹家！落寞身影等待飼主回..

狗狗塞奶攻勢　爸消氣收拾殘局

白血貓獨居廢墟　狂撒嬌想吃烤肉

汪遭棄4年　徘徊同巷口盼前主人..

爸扛36KG鬆獅下樓「差點閃到..

不再龜縮！遭踹護國神犬今回崗位..

嬤側躺擁汪入睡　祖孫姿勢神同步

哈士奇邊拉雪橇邊大便　同伴看傻

走失小狗送警局　等等這不是狗啊..

奴才碰到罐罐　萌貓秒變流氓臉！

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

奴才抱枕熟睡　22歲貓「神複製..

癡呆老柴突「醒神」道別主人斷氣

15歲黃金散步燦笑　返家全癱2..

3阿金鼻貼鼻「賓士睡姿」閃瞎人

老阿金翹家！落寞身影等待飼主回..

狗狗塞奶攻勢　爸消氣收拾殘局

白血貓獨居廢墟　狂撒嬌想吃烤肉

汪遭棄4年　徘徊同巷口盼前主人..

爸扛36KG鬆獅下樓「差點閃到..

不再龜縮！遭踹護國神犬今回崗位..

嬤側躺擁汪入睡　祖孫姿勢神同步

哈士奇邊拉雪橇邊大便　同伴看傻

走失小狗送警局　等等這不是狗啊..

奴才碰到罐罐　萌貓秒變流氓臉！

畸形浪浪被嫌醜　主人霸氣收編：..

最新影片

更多

11周大北極熊寶寶健康檢查　柏林動物園裡賣萌、流口水

2主人溺水、遭分屍接連身亡... 米克斯熬過悲慘過往重獲新生

宿醉小黃橫躺機車上睡翻！　「曬逆天長腿」網笑：想撿屍

萌汪趴地「偷踮後腳」屁懸空　踮超久媽超問號：地板太涼？

「手賤貓」頻翻倒飼料罐逼放飯！　 貓奴爸1分鐘扶正8次：拳頭硬了

追蹤寵物雲

@ettodaypets
ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【首購族的愛】

超搶手！ 這價格帶很可以！激推本週熱門搶手房，符合你需求的好房！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新聞雲股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面