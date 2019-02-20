牧羊犬跳牆走失8個月找回　主人開車狂奔281公里接牠回家

▲凱撒走失8個月再次與主人相見，第一時間似乎有些緊張。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Missing Dogs Massachusetts，下同）
國際中心／綜合報導
美國麻薩諸塞州一名飼主伍拉考特（Woollacott）8個月前發現愛犬凱撒走失，急得在網路和街上張貼尋狗啟事，直到今年2月初才在281公里外的地方找到，他透過照片與動保志工確認，馬上一眼認出愛犬，開心地開車前往將牠接回家。
根據《Bangor Daily News》報導，5歲的國王牧羊犬凱撒（Kaiser）去年6月的某一天原本和兩個小主人在一起玩耍，接著卻突然跳過院子的矮牆消失不見。主人伍拉考特相當焦急，到處尋找都沒有結果，但還是抱持著一線希望，「直到找到牠或者見到屍體，否者我永遠不會放棄。」
▲凱撒認出主人馬上站起來撲過去。
伍拉考特為了尋回愛犬，曾出動無人機從空中搜尋，自己則經常到街上張貼尋狗啟事，也有在網路尋求幫助，可惜都沒有好消息傳來，而這一找就經過8個月，直到今年2月初才在緬因州一個動物保護組織的臉書看到凱撒的照片。
Missing Dogs Massachusetts的人員表示，民眾將走失的凱撒送來，大家試著掃瞄晶片、檢查項圈都找不到飼主的連絡資訊，只好暫時先安置起來並命名為Grizz，希望能替這隻有點膽小又容易害羞的狗狗找到新家，沒想到竟然誤打誤撞找到飼主。
伍拉考特透過照片一眼認出自家愛犬，立即排除萬難開了281公里的車前往收容所。而凱撒再次見到主人時似乎嚇了一跳，仔細聞了聞伍拉考特的手，愣了將近30秒才高興地搖起尾巴，接著用後腳站起來撲了過去，溫馨的畫面讓一旁的志工看了也忍不住笑了出來。
Kaiser - Reunited after 8 months!
