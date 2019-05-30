狂男衝餐廳鬧事揚言「殺警犬」　警察只好「放狗咬人」

So this happened at Ihop at Roseville. This man went inside the restaurant and made a huge scene to try to get his wife. This is what happened right after the policed was called. Crazy! Edit: So to go deeper into what happened exactly. This man entered the restaurant as we were paying. His truck parked directly by the entrance door. He barges in saying he wants his wife so they can go home. Yelling he doesn’t want his wife to work here. He went into the kitchen to try to find her. His wife then comes out to get him and to have him leave. His continues to stay in the restaurant and make a bigger scene. Punching doors and walls. Afterward, he continued to say nonsense and even almost got physical with one of the customers eating. The police then arrived shortly after being called. The man was at first cooperating, but then moved around and continued to move around. Police told him to stop, but he would not. That’s when I begun recording.由 Victor Alarcon 發佈於 2019年5月25日 星期六
寵物小組／綜合報導
美國加州羅斯維爾一名滋事分子衝進餐廳咆哮，還威脅要殺了警察和警犬，警察口頭制止無效，只好發射「毛毛砲彈」，警犬Lance聽到指令馬上衝向前開咬，這下滿口誑語的歹徒也只能就範，被五花大綁扛上警車。
這件事發生在當地時間25日，網友Victor Alarcon到IHOP餐廳用餐，準備結帳時看到這名24歲男子Ryan James Heater把車停在店的正門口，「他隨後衝進餐廳不斷大聲咆哮，還衝進廚房說要找他老婆，嚷嚷著說不讓老婆在這裡工作，接著開始捶門和牆壁，眼看就快要和另一位顧客打起來。」警察很快帶著警犬到達，Victor Alarcon表示，「警察先口頭制止那名男子的失控舉動，但對方不聽，這時我開始錄影。」
▲警犬狂吠，但警方一開始先拉著向後退。（圖／翻攝自Victor Alarcon臉書）
Ryan James Heater一開始配合退到停車場，卻突然起身步步逼近警察和警犬，過程中警犬Lance不斷吠叫威嚇，而警方牽著狗後退，但他仍高舉雙手並揚言要殺死警察和警犬。最後警察只好放開牽繩，Lance瞬間衝向前咬住男子，接著4名員警合力撲向前壓制、綑綁。
這名鬧事的男子隨後被送醫治療，接著送往South Placer監獄。警方表示，警犬和員警只是照著平時訓練去做，此次勤務中有一名警員受到輕傷。
這段7分鐘制服嫌犯的影片已有1.6萬次分享，大部分的網友都認為該男子是自食其果，「要是他不要挑釁警察和警犬，下場就部會這麼淒慘。」、「他活該，我想他對老婆也是這副德性。」、「大概只有傻子才會不怕死去挑釁警察和警犬。」
▼警犬衝向前死命咬住嫌犯。（圖／翻攝自Victor Alarcon臉書）