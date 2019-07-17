10殘障汪汪駕「風火輪」海灘狂奔　開心表情感動網友..

Exercising with the babies and trying not to get run over by my babies. Please help us continue with our work and be part of the SFT family. Love to you all. Salima Kadaoui (Sally) xxx Founder and President of SFT www.sftmorocco.org由 SFT - Animal Sanctuary 發佈於 2019年7月4日 星期四
寵物小組／綜合報導
10幾隻狗狗在海灘上奔跑超開心，但仔細一看牠們的身後都拖著輪椅，其實他們是摩洛哥收容所SFT - Animal Sanctuary照顧的毛孩，雖然因為各種原因奪去了身體的自由，但是志工們很努力讓牠們跟一般狗狗一樣，自在享受生命。這段天真快樂的影片，療癒許多網友。
SFT - Animal Sanctuary分享的影片中，10隻狗狗追著志工Salima Kadaoui狂奔，飛快的速度完全看不出牠們是殘障的毛孩，反而很享受「風火輪」帶來的快感。當Salima Kadaoui放慢腳步，狗狗們也乖巧地跟在一旁，聚集簇擁著看起來很有秩序，彷彿是結束郊遊跟著老師「集合」的小朋友。
Sahara, Rzala and a lucky puppy on the beach. Always a great opportunity to educate people and for our babies to have fun. www.sftmorocco.org由 SFT - Animal Sanctuary 發佈於 2018年9月15日 星期六請繼續往下閱讀...
SFT - Animal Sanctuary收容許多身殘的毛孩，他們認為雖然行動不方便，但穿上輪椅後狗狗的活動力也和一般毛孩沒有區別，所以經常帶著這些孩子活動筋骨，海邊就是他們的放風去處之一。
網友們看到狗狗們開朗的模樣，都覺得非常欣慰療癒，稱讚這些不被殘疾打敗的小鬥士，也感謝志工們用心照顧，才能讓毛孩們都是如此自信活潑。
Sooty going to the beach for the first time!!! www.sftmorocco.org由 SFT - Animal Sanctuary 發佈於 2017年7月23日 星期日