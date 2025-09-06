ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
公路開車驚見「黑色毛球」好多車閃過　牠撈起無助小黑貓

@cheffrancoantonio ....I'm still in SHOCKED EAST BOUND 836, here's a REASON TO BELIEVE IN #MIRACLES #GODISGREAT and he's not hurt at all @lailluminator ♬ original sound - Chef Franco

記者李依融／綜合報導

美國廚師布蘭科(Franco Blanco)開車行駛在大馬路上，突然看到眼前出現一個小黑點，他馬上意識到那是一隻小動物，立刻停車救援，在車來車往的馬路上，小小的黑色幼貓終於得救了。

布蘭科說，他行駛在大馬路上，看到有很多車都閃過路上一個小黑點，他靠近時立刻發現是隻小黑貓，與其他駕駛不同，他立刻停車伸出援手，很快他就抱著小黑貓上車，慶幸地說「他沒有受傷！真是個奇蹟」。

@cheffrancoantonio UPDATE ON BABY LUCKY MIRACLES ....OHH this was truly a #Miracle from the #Heavens #ThankGod because it does appear that #BabyLuckyMiracles was dumped on the highway a couple of cars ahead and the car in front of me managed to see it and swerve out of the way, I then saw the car behind me hit it with the side of the tire causing #BabyLuckyMiracles to bounce off onto the median, that's when I called the cat on the street when I saw the kitty move towards the wall. I found him with his tail to me scared against the wall, he showed strength when I picked him up... #BabyLuckyMiracles is now #home safe in our Cat Sanctuary @Homeless Kitty Haven #HomelessKittyHaven the fact I was in the middle of it all and was able to respond is truly #GodsBlessings any other animal lover would have done the same, I just happen to do it more often than not but never this extreme more updates to come! THANK YOU @lailluminator ♬ original sound - Chef Franco

這隻小貓不知為何會出現在大馬路上，不過牠幸運地遇到了最棒的緣分！布蘭科白天是廚師，而閒暇時間他與妻子經營貓咪救援中心「流浪貓天堂(Homeless Kitty Haven)」，他們將小貓送醫檢查，確認毫髮無傷，後來命名為「幸運公路奇蹟(Lucky Highway Miracles)」。

布蘭科夫婦送養了許多小貓咪，但是他們立刻決定把小黑貓留下來，「在險象環上的馬路上碰巧遇到牠，對我們來說也是莫大的幸運和幸福。」

公路上撿到小貓。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@cheffrancoantonio）

▲小貓在公路上得救，幸運毫髮無傷。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok@cheffrancoantonio）

公路開車驚見「黑色毛球」好多車閃過　牠撈起無助小黑貓

