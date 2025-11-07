ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
怎麼叫都不理　主人改喊1句「西施犬秒回頭」笑翻：選擇性聽力

怎麼叫都不理　主人改喊1句「西施犬秒回頭」笑翻：選擇性聽力。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／georgelovestreats）

▲主人發現狗狗平時都在裝聾。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／georgelovestreats）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國一名女主人分享，發現自家寵物犬其實聽力很好，平常大多時候聽力都是「選擇性喪失」的真相，影片曝光後獲得10萬多點閱，引發許多飼主共鳴。

這名居住在伊利諾州的女子近來在網路上分享，她意外發現家中西施犬喬治(George)聽力選擇性喪失的瞬間。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
@georgelovestreats Dogs can hear four times better than humans… so not buying it, George! I guarantee this Shih Tzu has never missed hearing any mention of food. ???? Selective hearing at its finest. He somehow goes completely deaf when I say “go potty,” but whisper “treat” from across the house and he’s suddenly alert and ready for duty. Life with a Shih Tzu means mastering the art of snack-based communication and pretending to be shocked every time they outsmart you. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #funnydog #doghumor #shihtzusoftiktok ♬ Monkeyshine-JP - Lt FitzGibbons Men

影片中可看到，女子對著趴在沙發上的喬治喊著，「起來，我們去尿尿喔」，然而喬治的目光卻只是望向遠處，好像完全沒聽到她說的話，她為了確認喬治是不是聽力有問題，又說了一句「零食」，結果喬治立刻回頭，眼神一直緊緊盯著她、似乎非常期待。

影片吸引許多網友分享類似經驗，「我以為只有我家西施犬會這樣，看來這是常見疾病」、「我家狗也是，常常叫牠都不理，除非我問『想吃零食嗎』才會理我」、「我家的魔法關鍵字是『冰淇淋』和『散步』，其他都只會擺臉色給我看」。
 

關鍵字： 寵物西施犬聽力主人George

