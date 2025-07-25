關狹小陽台風吹日曬3個月　受虐柯基犬「忘記怎麼當狗」找到新家

▲受虐柯基犬傳出好消息。（合成圖／翻攝自臉書與TikTok）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
澳洲墨爾本市一隻叫做川普(Trump)的柯基犬，被民眾發現主人每天將牠關在公寓陽台中日曬雨淋，而且陽台環境十分骯髒，擔心小狗長期受到虐待。事件爆紅後引發外界關注，受虐柯基犬不但成功獲救，如今還傳出牠獲得新主人收養的好消息。
曾叫做川普的柯基犬如今已被改名為哈利(Harry)，本月初牠被女鄰居赫莉亞(Helia Abdhollah)發現，主人每天把牠關在狹小陽台中，早晚只能焦慮地在約1.5公尺高的陽台上來回踱步。
@heliabdollahi For the past three months, I’ve witnessed a little corgi trapped on a tiny 1.5m balcony of an apartment at 135 A’Beckett St (facing the south side, around level 8 or 9). Rain or shine, day or night—he is always out there. Alone. Cold. Barking. Spinning in circles. No toys, no bed, no food in sight. Just concrete. And silence. (This video is a short sped-up compilation) I reported this to RSPCA Victoria on June 1st, and followed it with emails, detailed descriptions, and video evidence—yet nothing has changed. Just this morning, in the freezing Melbourne rain, he was still out there. Last week, my housemate heard him crying and barking late at night. It was too dark to record, but we both knew what we were hearing. This isn’t a one-off. This is chronic neglect. I’ve seen him spin on that tiny balcony floor endlessly—a heartbreaking sign of anxiety and psychological distress. I’ve seen his tail wag when the owner comes out, desperately trying to connect. But the owner doesn’t even acknowledge him. Doesn’t pet him. Doesn’t let him inside. The corgi literally hesitates to step over the threshold, like he’s been conditioned to know he’s not allowed inside his own home. One time, the owner came out to sweep what looked like three separate piles of faeces—each one enough to fill a dustpan (as seen in video). That means this dog had been left out there long enough to go to the toilet multiple times, alone, without being walked or cared for. You don’t need to be an animal behaviourist to see that this dog is not okay. This is emotional abuse, and it’s completely preventable. Melbourne is freezing right now—I can barely handle the cold inside my apartment. I can’t even imagine how this small dog is surviving out there night after night. I’ve done what I can behind the scenes, but nothing is changing. So now, I’m turning to all of you. Please help me get RSPCA Victoria’s attention. Share this video. Tag them. Comment. Make noise. Demand accountability. And if someone from RSPCA sees this: I’ve even offered to foster him. I’ll care for him until he finds a permanent home. But right now, he’s suffering. Please do something. @RSPCA Victoria #RSPCAVictoria #AnimalNeglect #MelbourneDogs #AnimalAbuseAwareness #DogNeglect #AnimalWelfare #MelbournePetCommunity #Melbournepetrescue #dogsofvictoria #RSPCA #dogs #corgi #fyp #Melbourne ♬ original sound - heliabdollahi
從赫莉亞拍攝影片中可看到，狹小的陽台空間中只有一個簡單木製狗窩，然而裡面沒有狗床也沒有任何保暖設施，而且環境十分髒亂。赫莉亞表示，主人很少來到陽台，即使出來也不太願意和小狗互動，她觀察小狗的情況長達3個月後，擔心小狗受虐所以在網路上分享事件。
事件曝光後引發關注，許多澳洲人為小狗的情況感到憤怒，最後市政府決定介入，讓狗主人交出小狗，轉由動物福利組織The Lost Dogs' Home照顧。
動物收容所表示，狗狗剛來到收容所時，由於長期生活於被隔離的狀態，使得牠一時之間不曉得該怎麼和其他狗狗、人類相處，忘記要怎麼當一隻狗，非常困惑與害怕，幸好在工作人員的努力下如今傳出好消息，改名為哈利的牠已經獲得新主人收養。
新主人表示，當初他們看到哈利的影片真的很傷心，由於他們家中也有養一隻柯基犬，希望能幫助哈利感受到安全與被愛，「我們買了好多玩具和新床給牠，希望家中另外一隻狗能成為牠永遠的朋友」。
