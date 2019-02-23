ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

> >

遭刺殺時仍清醒！冰島同意5年內獵捕2000頭鯨魚...政府：符合科學根據

跟毛小孩互動！按讚加入 ETtoday寵物雲

▲▼冰島捕鯨。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@ActionforEarth）

▲冰島重新制定捕鯨配額。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@ActionforEarth）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

冰島與挪威是全球唯二仍在進行商業捕鯨的國家，目前在冰島有2間合法的捕鯨公司，冰島政府更在本周宣布，在未來5年內將允許獵捕2000頭鯨魚。儘管官方聲稱，這個數量是經過科學計算，不會影響整體鯨魚數量與生態，仍引發保育團體痛批，政府此舉無視國際禁令。

冰島漁業和農業部19日發表聲明指出，在2018年至2025年間，每年最多可捕殺209頭長鬚鯨（fin whales），以及217頭小鬚鯨（minke whales）。冰島漁業部長KristjánÞórJúlíusson表示，新的獵捕配額是以國內海洋研究所數據為基準，「冰島捕鯨只針對豐富的鯨魚種群種，如北大西洋常見的小鬚鯨和長鬚鯨，它以科學為基礎，可持續、可嚴格管理並符合國際法。」

不過鯨魚與海豚保護協會（WDC）痛批，捕鯨並不有利於冰島經濟，也缺乏社會大眾支持。WDC發言人克里斯（Chris Butler-Stroud）告訴CNN記者，冰島是被海洋資源與鯨魚環繞的國家，應該與這些生物保持與過去截然不同的關係，「現實是，冰島的鯨魚都是賣給觀光客的，當地居民消費額非常低。」

根據冰島大學報告指出，每年各國遊客到冰島賞鯨的觀光收入約為1340萬美元（約台幣4億1200萬元），而鯨魚捕獵公司Hval hf的收入約為840萬美元（約台幣2億5800萬元），經營賞鯨團的公司其員工薪資也比捕鯨還要高。因此保育團體認為，冰島並不依靠捕鯨維生，這僅是一個不人道的小行業而已。

國際捕鯨委員會（IWC）自1986年開始禁止商業捕鯨，但冰島持續以「自訂配額」方式獵捕。冰島去年曾「不小心」獵殺了稀有藍鯨，觸碰國際法底線，雖然獵鯨公司聲稱該藍鯨並非純種，而「混血的」，依然引起國際撻伐。克里斯表示，鯨魚被獵捕上岸後，意識仍會保持很長一段時間，「這是殺死動物最恐怖的方式．你必須有充分的理由獵捕，而不是單純餵養觀光客，或是出口鯨魚肉到日本，冰島沒有任何理由獵殺鯨魚。」

關鍵字： 冰島捕鯨

點這裡，留個言吧! FB Weibo
跟毛孩子一起犯規過日子！按「讚」加入ETtoday寵物雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

拍全家福中還沒說可以動！　柴媽一個眼神小柴立刻坐好

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

鄰居貓每天來等門「想找狗出來玩」　屋主嘆：牠過世1..

領養4年米克斯竟是「法老王獵犬」　她笑：真的是驚喜..

JR西日本延誤！鐵道員笑臉談判「障礙物」　網友都原..

牆上萌犬「上上下下」7次！1分鐘畫面讓她笑爆　萬人..

洗澡前「狗突然狂吼地面」！　她下樓罵完...浴室玻..

歹徒剋星！3歐告「保鑣」擺陣護媽領錢　黑臉警戒：想..

奴才「洋蔥式掀被」喵公主秒縮成球　2千網暴動：別吵..

丟貓大便遇搶匪「整袋擄走」　友回：對不起我笑到氣喘

世界最稀有鹿寶寶誕生！和台灣梅花鹿同款斑紋　坎坷命..

法鬥怕被放生！堅持「顧門」20分鐘　看到這動作才安..

爸扛36公斤下樓：差點閃到腰　鬆獅犬悠閒享受當「獅..

2主人溺水、遭分屍接連身亡... 米克斯熬過悲慘..

萌柴甩頭瞬間「皮肉分離」 耳朵掉到另一邊秀出銷魂嘴..

皇上饋休被奴才「擠到消氣」 哼奶音抗議：泥壓到我惹..

浮誇柴緊貼按摩器激動張嘴　歪頭醜臉只求瘦臉：就這個..

虧雞貓姊妹尖叫擠門縫狂討食 「超歪暴龍臉」網笑..

浮誇喵大法師式享受阿嬤拍卡稱 詭異姿勢嚇歪奴才：以..

2歲萌孩「染毒」猛吸貓柯鹼解癮 服用過程超熟練網..

喵皇遇零食秒變乖巧「汪星人」　握手+high fi..

陪8年！貴賓被丟收容所還在傻笑　痴望背影狂吠.....

遭刺殺時仍清醒！冰島同意5年內獵捕2000頭鯨魚...

鄉下俗喵坐車賞風景「激動到腿軟」　狂壓媽肩：你看那..

她把這坨只剩爛毛的生物撈回家　4個月後…奇蹟變身絕..

阿金小女友貼耳靠肩「狂冒粉紅泡泡」　網笑：某人要緊..

別人家的貓！　汪魂喵「聽見奴才喊名字」秒搖尾飛奔巴..

沾到便便不敢說...老貓行動不便「坐砂盆旁低頭」：..

羊駝被挖眼滿臉血倒牧場！連2隻遭殺害　飼主崩潰緝凶

小黃汪犯錯被罰面壁　見「失傳武器」偷瞄求情：爸，我..

「灰狗」受困冰凍水壩！3工人抱起開車直奔獸醫　專家..

喵書僮90度歪頭學寫字　上萬網看到「跟著彎」：落枕..

「為何殺她？」台南婦遭刀刺肚破腸露　女兇嫌：我忘了..

搞錯了！千元大鈔上的植物不是「玉山薊」　興大揭全新..

快訊／大小貨車車禍　20多桶化學品外洩警消搶救中

婦摔橋下骨折昏迷　法院判公所國賠59萬

換裝潢更簡單！IKEA將推「出租家具」服務　靠再回..

【同婚專法】劉育豪／請給尊重「民主」的自己一個掌聲

奧迪電動車e-tron「跑酷」玩上癮　狂登奧地利8..

中職／郭勇志離開富邦　余文彬接任一軍投手教練

元月行情帶動券商獲利水漲船高　8家券商賺逾億元

贈獎／BLACKPINK首度登台開唱！　韓星爆爆送..

寵物動物熱門新聞

鄰居貓不知道狗過世　每天來等門

領養4年米克斯竟是法老王獵犬！

電車延誤　鐵道員笑臉談判「障礙..

萌犬上下7次　1分鐘畫面讓她笑..

洗澡前狗狂吼！　浴室玻璃全震爆

歐告保鑣出動！擺陣型護媽咪領錢

奴才洋蔥式掀被　喵公主秒縮成球

下樓丟貓大便　竟遇搶匪整袋擄走

世界最稀有鹿　和台灣梅花鹿同款..

法鬥怕被放生！堅持顧門20分鐘

爸爸握耳朵當機車　牠眼神死鄙視

工人拯救「灰狗」　真實身分嚇傻

飼主被反鎖「神隊友」聽指揮解救

2奶貓尖叫搶飯　臉擠門縫變暴龍

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

鄰居貓不知道狗過世　每天來等門

領養4年米克斯竟是法老王獵犬！

電車延誤　鐵道員笑臉談判「障礙..

萌犬上下7次　1分鐘畫面讓她笑..

洗澡前狗狂吼！　浴室玻璃全震爆

歐告保鑣出動！擺陣型護媽咪領錢

奴才洋蔥式掀被　喵公主秒縮成球

下樓丟貓大便　竟遇搶匪整袋擄走

世界最稀有鹿　和台灣梅花鹿同款..

法鬥怕被放生！堅持顧門20分鐘

爸爸握耳朵當機車　牠眼神死鄙視

工人拯救「灰狗」　真實身分嚇傻

飼主被反鎖「神隊友」聽指揮解救

2奶貓尖叫搶飯　臉擠門縫變暴龍

愛貓報恩送壁虎　暖奴才假裝吃掉

最新影片

更多

爸扛36公斤下樓：差點閃到腰　鬆獅犬悠閒享受當「獅子王」

2主人溺水、遭分屍接連身亡... 米克斯熬過悲慘過往重獲新生

萌柴甩頭瞬間「皮肉分離」 耳朵掉到另一邊秀出銷魂嘴邊肉

皇上饋休被奴才「擠到消氣」 哼奶音抗議：泥壓到我惹～

浮誇柴緊貼按摩器激動張嘴　歪頭醜臉只求瘦臉：就這個FU

追蹤寵物雲

@ettodaypets
ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

ET全新節目「慧眼看天下」

每周六21-22點鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》，全新節目《慧眼看天下》帶您掌握國際!

【白色情人節】

抽LINE POINTS！ 只要加入好房網LINE完成個人化設定，就抽520的LINE POINTS喔！

ET行動法庭

司法要正義，大聲挺人權！資深司法記者蘇位榮帶你解讀司法、捍衛正義！

過年到！最強刮神是你嗎？

蒐集新春圖示開刮，日日抽7-11熱咖啡，週刮蘋果AirPods還有澳門機票大獎拿不完！

雲端最有錢 讓你變有錢

每周一、周三下午1點10分鎖定ETtoday準時播出

聲林之王Jungle Voice

《聲林之王》更多精彩內容 鎖定每周五晚間九點ETtoday全球首播！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新聞雲股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面