遭刺殺時仍清醒！冰島同意5年內獵捕2000頭鯨魚...政府：符合科學根據

▲冰島重新制定捕鯨配額。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@ActionforEarth）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

冰島與挪威是全球唯二仍在進行商業捕鯨的國家，目前在冰島有2間合法的捕鯨公司，冰島政府更在本周宣布，在未來5年內將允許獵捕2000頭鯨魚。儘管官方聲稱，這個數量是經過科學計算，不會影響整體鯨魚數量與生態，仍引發保育團體痛批，政府此舉無視國際禁令。

Iceland will allow more than 2000 whales to be killed within the next five years despite lack of popular support from Iceland's citizens and in direct violation of international treaties that ban whaling https://t.co/ujSrP956sB pic.twitter.com/ER42mzl4on 請繼續往下閱讀... 2019年2月23日

冰島漁業和農業部19日發表聲明指出，在2018年至2025年間，每年最多可捕殺209頭長鬚鯨（fin whales），以及217頭小鬚鯨（minke whales）。冰島漁業部長KristjánÞórJúlíusson表示，新的獵捕配額是以國內海洋研究所數據為基準，「冰島捕鯨只針對豐富的鯨魚種群種，如北大西洋常見的小鬚鯨和長鬚鯨，它以科學為基礎，可持續、可嚴格管理並符合國際法。」

We're greatly disappointed that the Icelandic fisheries minister announced a new #whaling quota to kill over two thousand fin and minke #whales!

At a time when school children are marching against #ClimateChange this decision is morally repugnant.

More: https://t.co/nGX5i413CY pic.twitter.com/X4vjUbX0cY — Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) (@WHALES_org) 2019年2月20日

不過鯨魚與海豚保護協會（WDC）痛批，捕鯨並不有利於冰島經濟，也缺乏社會大眾支持。WDC發言人克里斯（Chris Butler-Stroud）告訴CNN記者，冰島是被海洋資源與鯨魚環繞的國家，應該與這些生物保持與過去截然不同的關係，「現實是，冰島的鯨魚都是賣給觀光客的，當地居民消費額非常低。」

根據冰島大學報告指出，每年各國遊客到冰島賞鯨的觀光收入約為1340萬美元（約台幣4億1200萬元），而鯨魚捕獵公司Hval hf的收入約為840萬美元（約台幣2億5800萬元），經營賞鯨團的公司其員工薪資也比捕鯨還要高。因此保育團體認為，冰島並不依靠捕鯨維生，這僅是一個不人道的小行業而已。

#Iceland has established a base whaling quota of 209 fin and 217 minke #whales over next 4 yrs. These quotas are not IWC approved. Commercial #whaling is inherently cruel, unsustainable and impossible to regulate. Read more about AWI’s position here: https://t.co/eXJ2h2IscW. pic.twitter.com/NgPBUbP396 — Animal Welfare Inst. (@AWIOnline) 2019年2月21日

國際捕鯨委員會（IWC）自1986年開始禁止商業捕鯨，但冰島持續以「自訂配額」方式獵捕。冰島去年曾「不小心」獵殺了稀有藍鯨，觸碰國際法底線，雖然獵鯨公司聲稱該藍鯨並非純種，而「混血的」，依然引起國際撻伐。克里斯表示，鯨魚被獵捕上岸後，意識仍會保持很長一段時間，「這是殺死動物最恐怖的方式．你必須有充分的理由獵捕，而不是單純餵養觀光客，或是出口鯨魚肉到日本，冰島沒有任何理由獵殺鯨魚。」