洛杉磯大火肆虐「兔子博物館」遭燒毀　超過40年收藏品全變灰燼

@kcalnews Steve Lubanski, co-owner of the Bunny Museum in Altadena, is devastated after the beloved collection of bunny artifacts was destroyed by the Eaton Fire Wednesday. While Lubanski and his wife were able to save their pets and a few items, the building and their collection, which they say took 40 years to amass, were completely consumed by the flames. The museum was open for 26 years and dubbed itself as "the world's only museum about everything bunny." #bunnymuseum #bunny #eaton #altadena #fire ♬ original sound - KCAL News

實習記者陳安榆／綜合報導

美國洛杉磯野火持續肆虐，位於加州的「兔子博物館（The Bunny Museum）」不幸遭到燒毀，館內超過6萬件創造吉尼斯世界紀錄的收藏品，在伊頓野火中化成灰燼。該館自稱「世界上唯一一個關於兔子的博物館」，這棟建築和物品共花了超過40年才積累起來，負責人對於心愛的兔子文物被摧毀感到悲痛欲絕。

根據外媒《By The Way》在報導中提到，Candace Frazee和Steve Lubanski一直以來致力於收藏有關兔子的文物，近30年來，他們透過對動物和彼此的熱愛維持，經營著這家博物館。這個地方不只乘載著歷史的紀念和他們愛情長跑的紀錄，更多的也是回憶還有一路走來的心血，面臨這場大火，他們只來得及救出自家飼養的3隻貓以及2隻兔子，還有大約20件文物，其中五件古董的歷史皆超過大約2000年。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Bunny Museum（@thebunnymuseum）分享的貼文

這座博物館擁有許多忠實粉絲，不少藝術家、有影響力的人，甚至是各個年齡層的遊客都會慕名而來，聽聞這件憾事，大家雖無法感同身受，卻也都盡自己一份微薄之力捐款幫助，並期望該負責人能夠堅強的堅持，直到再將紀念館重新建造起來。

@jenz_losangeles ❤️‍???? Remembering 2 of the many businesses lost in the LA fires this week ????The Bunny Museum & Will Rogers House #la #lafires #landmarks #historic #museum #losangeles #hollywood #altadena ♬ Flowers - SoundAudio

關鍵字： 洛杉磯野火兔子博物館燒毀伊頓野火

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

