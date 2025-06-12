ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

>

特殊斑點被誤會臉上髒髒的　鬍渣貓沒人認養網心疼：明明很可愛

斑點被誤會「臉上髒髒的」　小貓沒人認養網心疼：牠是最可愛的。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／humanebroward）

▲小貓因為特殊外型，一直沒有人願意收養。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／humanebroward）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國佛州收容所一隻叫做庫柏(Cooper)的小貓，是一隻親人又可愛的小貓咪，然而送到收容所後卻一直沒有人要收養，令工作人員不解，才發現原來是因為臉上斑點讓牠看起來像是沒洗臉的髒髒小貓，所以不受青睞。

位於佛州的動物收容所Humane Society of Broward County在網路上發文，庫柏是一隻8歲公貓，之前原本有主人飼養，可是主人後來遭逢變故、無法再飼養，不得已才把庫柏送到收容所中，希望能找到新主人。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...
@humanebroward UPDATE: COOPER WAS ADOPTED!!!! ♥️ This 8-year-old might not be the prettiest kitty, but he doesn’t need a filter to find love. No, he’s not dirty, those are just his markings. ❤️ Cooper is a gentle, mellow lap cat who has known a loving home his entire life. He adores pets, snuggles, and gets along with kids, cats, and even well-mannered dogs. Cooper’s world was turned upside down when his owner lost their home, but he’s safe with us while he patiently waits for a second chance at love. ???? Cooper will be a fabulous addition to a loving, attentive home where he will become your new best friend for life.  Thanks to cat lover Bob L. he has kindly paid Cooper’s adoption fee. Will you be the lucky one to make Cooper a part of your family?  Please come meet Cooper and fall in love. ???? To meet Cooper or any other pet, complete the pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and then stop by the shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale.  The adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m.   If you are unable to adopt, please share his post. Cooper’s forever family is out there somewhere ❤️   #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsofinstagram #catstagram #adoptacat #animalshelter #animalrescue #dogshelter #fortlauderdale #florida #catadoption #adoptasheltercat #catoftheday #cats #kitten #catlover #catlife #meow #purrfect #Love #cute #AdoptCooper #AdoptMercy #HSBC #AdoptDontShop #RescueCats #LapCatLove ♬ original sound - Humane Society Broward County

庫柏是一隻友善又親人的貓咪，然而到了收容所後卻一直乏人問津，讓工作人員也覺得十分奇怪，懷疑可能是因為牠臉上的斑點，讓牠看起來「髒髒的」，才一直不受歡迎。

工作人員在文章中呼籲，庫柏或許不是最漂亮的小貓，但牠絕對不需要任何濾鏡才能獲得愛，牠一點也不髒，那些只是牠臉上的斑點，「只要你允許，牠會一直待在你的腿上」，希望大家領養動物時不要以貌取「貓」，而因此錯過了一隻值得被疼愛的小貓。

貼文曝光後獲得網友力挺，「牠哪裡髒，牠是我看過最可愛的小貓」、「看起來像滿臉鬍渣的大叔」、「小貓的笑容好可愛，希望這能幫助牠找到家」、「牠是可愛的小貓，我想收養牠」。收容所後來分享好消息，庫柏已經獲得好心人家收養。
 

關鍵字： 領養寵物鬍渣貓CooperHumane Society of Broward County

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

【太有心了】畢業生送匾額致敬恩師！齊聲道謝超感人

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

友善黃金獵犬被遺棄停車場　每天到「便利商店討食」乞求關愛

2年狂出國十次！男帶寵物貓環遊世界　搭機片爆紅：根本天使貓

出任務8個月！軍人返家發現「愛犬被家人送走」　網友動員幫找狗

民宅藏非法繁殖場　「髒臭狗籠堆到天花板」救出101隻受虐狗

前任主人過世！狗狗被送收容所　獲「熟悉老友」暖心郵差收養

寵物貓被咬死　恐怖夫妻「電鋸斬首杜高犬」凌虐20分鐘幫貓復仇

路上發現「一團小毛球」竟是貓頭鷹寶寶　警多做1動作被讚爆

以為是繩子！台中大坑步道驚見「2米蛇脫皮」　網驚喊：嚇史我了..

2年狂出國十次！男帶寵物貓環遊世界　搭機片爆紅：根本天使貓

柴犬拒點眼藥水　被醫生誇誇「迷失自我」一秒就成功

柴犬拒絕點眼藥　被醫生誇誇「迷失自我」一秒就成功

鏟屎官出國沒告訴貓　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

奴才出國忘記跟貓講　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

【可以出道了吧！】貓咪版「露比醬」奶音喊直接心臟爆擊！ #AiScReam #愛♡スクリ～ム！

邊境牧羊犬搗蛋被媽質問　掃地機器人秒回：我在充電呢！

2貓沒見過卻有世紀大仇　隔著縫隙槓上「盲目打架」

【給狗狗結紮預告！】一旁的前輩狗狗默視：我懂你的痛

萌貓跟主人合唱「露比醬」　奶音回應嗨！直接融化♥

廚房出現「超大型菜蟲」　橘貓狂嗑空心菜超陶醉

特殊斑點被誤會臉上髒髒的　鬍渣貓沒人認養網心疼：明明很可愛

爸爸說服阿金洗澡不可怕　「親身示範」帶牠一起進浴缸

出任務8個月！軍人返家發現「愛犬被家人送走」　網友動員幫找狗

5歲柯基「跛腳、兔子跳」不想動　外泌體幫牠重新健步如飛

友善黃金獵犬被遺棄停車場　每天到「便利商店討食」乞求關愛

民宅藏非法繁殖場　「髒臭狗籠堆到天花板」救出101隻受虐狗

寵物貓被咬死　恐怖夫妻「電鋸斬首杜高犬」凌虐20分鐘幫貓復仇

以為是繩子！台中大坑步道驚見「2米蛇脫皮」　網驚喊：嚇史我了..

港女狂養23隻寵物！返鄉竟棄養8貓1犬　動保處開罰55萬、列黑名單

毛孩走前不用只說再見！寵物「臨終陪伴師」讓告別也能暖到心坎裡

《電影哆啦A夢：大雄的繪畫世界物語》蟬聯6週票房冠軍！台灣也看得到

詐騙廣告APP橫行每週破萬件　蘇俊賓籲中央正視、強化源頭管理

李多慧泳池細肩洋裝「轉身解放白嫩美背」！　開撩粉絲相約去海邊

日式燒肉與鰻魚料理一次滿足　星胡同新推3款期間限定雙人餐

寶格麗大理石打造錶面　款款獨一無二不怕撞錶

台東翁迷路超商徘徊　警載送客運轉運站助返家

沈伯洋父公司登記「中國台灣」　陸委會：不只他，所有廠商都一樣

總統府邀聽國安簡報在野有疑慮　盼賴清德出席對話而非只聽報告

國際志工陪伴中學生學英語　金車攜手ICYE打造跨文化教室體驗

1票5000元！農會會員代表候選人行賄仍落選　9人被起訴

寵物動物熱門新聞

以為是繩子！台中大坑步道驚見「2米蛇脫皮」

男帶寵物貓環遊世界　搭機片爆紅

柴犬拒點眼藥水　獸醫誇誇就成功

友善阿金被遺棄　每天到超商討食求關愛

女拼命叫浪貓被無視　意外喚出十幾隻動物

港女狂養23隻寵物！返鄉竟棄養8貓1犬　動保處開罰55萬、列黑名單

路上發現「一團小毛球」　是可愛貓頭鷹寶寶

10歲虛弱狗狗超會演　被收養後秒變活龍

夫妻電鋸斬首杜高犬　凌虐20分鐘幫貓復仇

奴才出國忘跟貓講　回家被黏緊緊

男軍人結束任務返家　發現愛犬被送走

引擎蓋突冒出一顆蛇頭　女嚇：超大一條

別讓狗狗在家中暑了　室溫「超過26℃」建議開冷氣

民宅藏非法繁殖場　救出101隻受虐狗

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

以為是繩子！台中大坑步道驚見「2米蛇脫皮」

男帶寵物貓環遊世界　搭機片爆紅

柴犬拒點眼藥水　獸醫誇誇就成功

友善阿金被遺棄　每天到超商討食求關愛

女拼命叫浪貓被無視　意外喚出十幾隻動物

港女狂養23隻寵物！返鄉竟棄養8貓1犬　動保處開罰55萬、列黑名單

路上發現「一團小毛球」　是可愛貓頭鷹寶寶

10歲虛弱狗狗超會演　被收養後秒變活龍

夫妻電鋸斬首杜高犬　凌虐20分鐘幫貓復仇

奴才出國忘跟貓講　回家被黏緊緊

男軍人結束任務返家　發現愛犬被送走

引擎蓋突冒出一顆蛇頭　女嚇：超大一條

別讓狗狗在家中暑了　室溫「超過26℃」建議開冷氣

民宅藏非法繁殖場　救出101隻受虐狗

德牧守衛家人　被鱷魚咬頭拖入池中

熱門寵物影片

更多
柴犬拒絕點眼藥　被醫生誇誇「迷失自我」一秒就成功

柴犬拒絕點眼藥　被醫生誇誇「迷失自我」一秒就成功

鏟屎官出國沒告訴貓　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

鏟屎官出國沒告訴貓　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

奴才出國忘記跟貓講　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

奴才出國忘記跟貓講　回家被「4kg暖暖包」黏人貼緊緊

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

【可以出道了吧！】貓咪版「露比醬」奶音喊直接心臟爆擊！ #AiScReam #愛♡スクリ～ム！

【可以出道了吧！】貓咪版「露比醬」奶音喊直接心臟爆擊！ #AiScReam #愛♡スクリ～ム！

追蹤寵物雲

ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

抽2025高雄啤酒音樂節門票

抽2025高雄啤酒音樂節門票

6/4-6/23 天天看新聞 送你【2025高雄啤酒音樂節】門票，SUPER JUNIOR-D&E、輝人、頌樂等你嗨！

壯年族群必補充的關鍵營養素

壯年族群必補充的關鍵營養素

「文里補習班」開課啦！開箱六件營養又美味的全家新品，一起為你的健康應援！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新媒體控股股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面