特殊斑點被誤會臉上髒髒的　鬍渣貓沒人認養網心疼：明明很可愛

▲小貓因為特殊外型，一直沒有人願意收養。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／humanebroward）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國佛州收容所一隻叫做庫柏(Cooper)的小貓，是一隻親人又可愛的小貓咪，然而送到收容所後卻一直沒有人要收養，令工作人員不解，才發現原來是因為臉上斑點讓牠看起來像是沒洗臉的髒髒小貓，所以不受青睞。
位於佛州的動物收容所Humane Society of Broward County在網路上發文，庫柏是一隻8歲公貓，之前原本有主人飼養，可是主人後來遭逢變故、無法再飼養，不得已才把庫柏送到收容所中，希望能找到新主人。
@humanebroward UPDATE: COOPER WAS ADOPTED!!!! ♥️ This 8-year-old might not be the prettiest kitty, but he doesn’t need a filter to find love. No, he’s not dirty, those are just his markings. ❤️ Cooper is a gentle, mellow lap cat who has known a loving home his entire life. He adores pets, snuggles, and gets along with kids, cats, and even well-mannered dogs. Cooper’s world was turned upside down when his owner lost their home, but he’s safe with us while he patiently waits for a second chance at love. ???? Cooper will be a fabulous addition to a loving, attentive home where he will become your new best friend for life. Thanks to cat lover Bob L. he has kindly paid Cooper’s adoption fee. Will you be the lucky one to make Cooper a part of your family? Please come meet Cooper and fall in love. ???? To meet Cooper or any other pet, complete the pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and then stop by the shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. The adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m. If you are unable to adopt, please share his post. Cooper’s forever family is out there somewhere ❤️ #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsofinstagram #catstagram #adoptacat #animalshelter #animalrescue #dogshelter #fortlauderdale #florida #catadoption #adoptasheltercat #catoftheday #cats #kitten #catlover #catlife #meow #purrfect #Love #cute #AdoptCooper #AdoptMercy #HSBC #AdoptDontShop #RescueCats #LapCatLove ♬ original sound - Humane Society Broward County
庫柏是一隻友善又親人的貓咪，然而到了收容所後卻一直乏人問津，讓工作人員也覺得十分奇怪，懷疑可能是因為牠臉上的斑點，讓牠看起來「髒髒的」，才一直不受歡迎。
工作人員在文章中呼籲，庫柏或許不是最漂亮的小貓，但牠絕對不需要任何濾鏡才能獲得愛，牠一點也不髒，那些只是牠臉上的斑點，「只要你允許，牠會一直待在你的腿上」，希望大家領養動物時不要以貌取「貓」，而因此錯過了一隻值得被疼愛的小貓。
貼文曝光後獲得網友力挺，「牠哪裡髒，牠是我看過最可愛的小貓」、「看起來像滿臉鬍渣的大叔」、「小貓的笑容好可愛，希望這能幫助牠找到家」、「牠是可愛的小貓，我想收養牠」。收容所後來分享好消息，庫柏已經獲得好心人家收養。
