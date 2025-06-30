凌晨4時出門巧遇神獸　男在家附近拍到「超罕見白化鹿」畫面曝

▲男意外遇到罕見動物。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Ramez Khuri）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國密西根州一名男子深夜出門上班時，在街上遇到罕見動物，一頭全身都是白色的鹿出現在他眼前，宛如傳說中神獸的畫面讓他趕緊拿出手機拍攝，後來分享在網路上。
居住在法明頓山市(Farmington Hills)的男子庫蘭(Ramez Khuran)，18日在臉書上分享神奇畫面。他表示，當時約凌晨4時45分左右，他正準備從住家前往上班，途中發現一隻白色動物出現在一棟大樓附近，令他不敢相信自己的眼睛。
I was on my way to work this morning headed west on 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Orchard Lake, when I spotted what appeared to be an albino deer at the entrance to the Woodues apartments. So I turned around and went back to take a better look and sure enough, this deer was entirely white. It was beautiful… and what a rare experience! I just watched it until it went into the wooded area. I wonder how rare they actually are! ????由 Ramez Khuri 發佈於 2025年6月18日 星期三
畫面中可看到，一頭罕見白化鹿出現在社區中，白鹿悠哉地在一棟大樓前閒逛，甚至還低頭吃起掉落在地上的果實。
庫蘭表示，家附近雖然算是常出現野鹿，但全身白色的鹿還是第一次看到，所以他才會停下來拍攝，小鹿發現他後一度靠近汽車，看了幾眼後就溜進樹叢中消失。
白化鹿其實是一種罕見疾病，由於小鹿身體無法產生出足夠黑色素，導致全身都是白色，眼睛通常呈現紅色，約每2萬至3萬頭鹿中才有一頭。
