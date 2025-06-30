ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

>

凌晨4時出門巧遇神獸　男在家附近拍到「超罕見白化鹿」畫面曝

凌晨4時出門巧遇神獸　男在家附近拍到「超罕見白化鹿」畫面曝。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Ramez Khuri）

▲男意外遇到罕見動物。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Ramez Khuri）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國密西根州一名男子深夜出門上班時，在街上遇到罕見動物，一頭全身都是白色的鹿出現在他眼前，宛如傳說中神獸的畫面讓他趕緊拿出手機拍攝，後來分享在網路上。

居住在法明頓山市(Farmington Hills)的男子庫蘭(Ramez Khuran)，18日在臉書上分享神奇畫面。他表示，當時約凌晨4時45分左右，他正準備從住家前往上班，途中發現一隻白色動物出現在一棟大樓附近，令他不敢相信自己的眼睛。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

I was on my way to work this morning headed west on 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Orchard Lake, when I spotted what appeared to be an albino deer at the entrance to the Woodues apartments. So I turned around and went back to take a better look and sure enough, this deer was entirely white. It was beautiful… and what a rare experience! I just watched it until it went into the wooded area. I wonder how rare they actually are! ????

Ramez Khuri 發佈於 2025年6月18日 星期三


畫面中可看到，一頭罕見白化鹿出現在社區中，白鹿悠哉地在一棟大樓前閒逛，甚至還低頭吃起掉落在地上的果實。

庫蘭表示，家附近雖然算是常出現野鹿，但全身白色的鹿還是第一次看到，所以他才會停下來拍攝，小鹿發現他後一度靠近汽車，看了幾眼後就溜進樹叢中消失。

白化鹿其實是一種罕見疾病，由於小鹿身體無法產生出足夠黑色素，導致全身都是白色，眼睛通常呈現紅色，約每2萬至3萬頭鹿中才有一頭。

關鍵字： 密西根州白化鹿奇景Farmington HillsRamez Khuran神獸

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

河智媛見記者拿麥手狂抖　暖扶3分鐘：你還好嗎？

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

黃石公園觀光！女意外拍到野牛墜「89度高溫泉」　鏡頭前活活煮死

115隻受虐狗活在髒臭民宅　警在垃圾堆中找到「73歲女屍體」

暴躁浪貓首見家中原住民　虎斑貓1舉動讓牠秒變天使：被治癒了

過海關查出行李藏45公斤違禁品　惡男把「米格魯檢疫犬」踹飛

男衝醫院背包突然「掏出1公尺長蛇」　醫生病患嚇：蛇還活著

夫妻度假回家白牆上一堆黑點　近看是超密集「蜘蛛大軍」畫面曝

黃石公園觀光！女意外拍到野牛墜「89度高溫泉」　鏡頭前活活煮死

暴躁浪貓首見家中原住民　虎斑貓1舉動讓牠秒變天使：被治癒了

115隻受虐狗活在髒臭民宅　警在垃圾堆中找到「73歲女屍體」

台南媽買鴨蛋忘記「熱到孵出來」　7隻小黃鴨緊跟腳後

有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

八哥模仿媽說話喊「幹嘛」　講完自己開心竊笑超逗趣

台中2警犬迎「最後一場任務」　結束瞬間天降球雨光榮退役 !

家有「折耳虎斑獸」厭世臉　被鏟屎官抱滿臉不爽眼神死

有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

【記得開聲音】八哥學媽說話講完自己開心竊笑XD

戲精鸚鵡剪指甲淒厲慘叫　網聽哀號聲笑翻：罵得很髒

是康老師的貓！　天王星驚見「橘貓探頭」

手賤貓「愛撥東西到地板」　飼主反擊：貓條娃娃全塞箱子

黑柴擎天崗散步聞到牛糞　下秒歪頭銷魂滾屎媽傻眼

凌晨4時出門巧遇神獸　男在家附近拍到「超罕見白化鹿」畫面曝

黃石公園觀光！女意外拍到野牛墜「89度高溫泉」　鏡頭前活活煮死

115隻受虐狗活在髒臭民宅　警在垃圾堆中找到「73歲女屍體」

石虎媽媽「豆棗」犬殺喪命　解剖還找到2個鉛彈曾遭射擊

家有「折耳虎斑獸」厭世臉　被鏟屎官惡搞造型眼神死

楊乃文金曲演出震撼全網！　突宣告「9月重磅喜訊」粉嗨炸

嘉義市夏至活動 　學童體驗科學奇觀+引領跨學科思維

府方偷刪賴清德稱「台灣沒人參加制憲」　國民黨：還敢談民主？

捷報！苗栗女勇消黃雅慧　勇奪世界警消運動會桌球2金1銀

航港單一窗口服務平台MTNet帳號申請優化升級　系統操作簡便快速

台南建案已購客每戶退200萬消息瘋傳　建商回應了

三重翻車！男「陽光太刺眼」失控撞燈桿　橫掃19輛機車

台灣制憲代表李萬居在列　陳智菡批賴清德：民主先輩都被打成非台派

醫界不滿「擴招醫學系」　衛福部、教育部踩煞車：名額維持不變

女司機持刀刺殺男同事　黑貓宅急便：全力協助家屬處理

寵物動物熱門新聞

野牛墜89度高溫泉　鏡頭前活活煮死

首見家中原住民　虎斑貓1舉動治癒暴躁浪貓

115受虐狗活在髒臭民宅　垃圾堆中找到女屍

台南媽買鴨蛋　熱到孵出來7隻

石虎「豆棗」犬殺喪命　曾遭射擊

女遊客在沖繩海邊撿漂亮貝殼　差點喪命

龜龜「超慢速」過馬路　警暖心助脫險

男凌晨出門遇神獸　罕見白鹿畫面曝

災難來不及撤？貼「這句話」讓毛小孩獲救

超怕看醫生　狗狗驚喜發現「獸醫是姊姊」

可憐浪貓被收養　變「驕縱小公主」幸福畫面曝

臘腸叼零食結帳　偷超車插隊媽咪

「黑金蛇」現蹤彰化　網搶認養：招財必備

貓抓家具是壓力還是撒嬌

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

野牛墜89度高溫泉　鏡頭前活活煮死

首見家中原住民　虎斑貓1舉動治癒暴躁浪貓

115受虐狗活在髒臭民宅　垃圾堆中找到女屍

台南媽買鴨蛋　熱到孵出來7隻

石虎「豆棗」犬殺喪命　曾遭射擊

女遊客在沖繩海邊撿漂亮貝殼　差點喪命

龜龜「超慢速」過馬路　警暖心助脫險

男凌晨出門遇神獸　罕見白鹿畫面曝

災難來不及撤？貼「這句話」讓毛小孩獲救

超怕看醫生　狗狗驚喜發現「獸醫是姊姊」

可憐浪貓被收養　變「驕縱小公主」幸福畫面曝

臘腸叼零食結帳　偷超車插隊媽咪

「黑金蛇」現蹤彰化　網搶認養：招財必備

貓抓家具是壓力還是撒嬌

警犬退休儀式　天降網球雨送祝福

熱門寵物影片

更多
有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

八哥模仿媽說話喊「幹嘛」　講完自己開心竊笑超逗趣

八哥模仿媽說話喊「幹嘛」　講完自己開心竊笑超逗趣

台中2警犬迎「最後一場任務」　結束瞬間天降球雨光榮退役 !

台中2警犬迎「最後一場任務」　結束瞬間天降球雨光榮退役 !

家有「折耳虎斑獸」厭世臉　被鏟屎官抱滿臉不爽眼神死

家有「折耳虎斑獸」厭世臉　被鏟屎官抱滿臉不爽眼神死

有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

有人插隊！臘腸狗「親叼零食」等結帳　偷偷冒出擋在媽咪面前

追蹤寵物雲

ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

免費抽超人力霸王舞台劇

免費抽超人力霸王舞台劇

暗黑魔城開戰在即！光之英雄集結！加入會員抽免費門票，放電孩子暑假不煩惱。

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

周周開獎！七好禮連環送

ETtoday新聞雲APP【全民搶寶】陪你放暑假！6/23-8/17七好禮陸續上架，趕快來參加！

熱到食慾差？試試這兩招！

熱到食慾差？試試這兩招！

「文里補習班」開課啦！這次教兩道開胃料理，家中小孩也能一起製作，共創回憶！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新媒體控股股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面