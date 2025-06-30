凌晨4時出門巧遇神獸　男在家附近拍到「超罕見白化鹿」畫面曝

I was on my way to work this morning headed west on 12 Mile between Middlebelt and Orchard Lake, when I spotted what appeared to be an albino deer at the entrance to the Woodues apartments. So I turned around and went back to take a better look and sure enough, this deer was entirely white. It was beautiful… and what a rare experience! I just watched it until it went into the wooded area. I wonder how rare they actually are! ????