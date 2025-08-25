擔心虎鯨母子近親繁殖　法水族館驚傳飼養員「幫忙打手槍」紓壓

UPDATE: TideBreakers Responds to Disturbing Footage of Keijo The TideBreakers team travelled to Marineland Antibes last week. We monitored the tanks over the course of several days from dawn until dusk to assess the conditions for Wikie, Keijo and the 12 dolphins. Trainers were absent most of the day and the orcas were unsupervised and unstimulated for most of the day. Footage revealed severe neglect. The medical tank was covered in algae and the orcas exhibited signs of boredom and frustration, such as beaching themselves to reach toys for hours at the time. We captured disturbing footage that shows trainers sexually stimulating Keijo, without gloves or semen collection bags—indicating an alarming disregard for industry norms. We believe this was likely a training session for artificial insemination. Artificial insemination (AI) is a practice the marine mammal industry uses so they don’t have to collect killer whales from the wild, or move animals between parks to breed. Marineland claims the stimulation was to reduce sexual tension, not for AI. However, we’ve spoken to a number of industry experts who confirm this practice is not the standard care for captive killer whales. From a training perspective, reinforcing Keijo’s sexual behavior in a shared tank with his mother is reckless, and likely to increase sexual activity, not reduce it. Furthermore sexual gratification of animals outside AI protocols is often considered animal abuse. Keijo needs to be rescued from an environment that is unsafe. Every day he’s stuck at Marineland puts his life at risk. Please visit TideBreakers.org and click on our Marineland Antibes campaign to write a letter to President Macron demanding action for Wikie, Keijo and the 12 dolphins trapped at Marineland.