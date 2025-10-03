4隻狗寶寶全被收養　6歲狗媽「孤獨留收容所」心死面臨安樂死

▲只剩狗媽媽被留在收容所。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／evelyn.garces_）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國加州一隻叫做葛拉迪斯(Gladice)的狗媽媽，原本和4隻狗寶寶一起被送到動物收容所中，然而一周過去，4隻小狗都已經獲得收養，只有葛拉迪斯獨自留在籠中，從此變得比以前更加安靜、不開心，可憐模樣令志工不捨。
加州動物收容所Lancaster Animal Care Center志工在網路上分享，原本身邊還有4隻狗寶寶陪伴的葛拉迪斯，自從孩子們被收養後變得鬱鬱寡歡，每天孤獨待在籠子中，更糟的是，已經6歲的牠如果再沒有人收養，將面臨被安樂死的命運。
@evelyn.garces_ Wow. I never expected Momma Gladice’s story to blow up the way that it did. I am so thankful to everyone who fell in love with her through the screen. Thank you for sharing and doing everything you possibly could. Momma Gladice was seen and saved this morning by Promise 4 Paws Rescue! Unfortunately, while at the shelter, vet staff did find that momma gladice had some medical imperfections. We need to let the rescue know how grateful we are for them! Please honor your pledges. We need to support them so they can continue the amazing work that they do ???? #shelterdog #cleartheshelters #lacounty #foryoupage #fyp ♬ Till Forever Falls Apart - Ashe & FINNEAS
女志工加西斯(Evelyn Garces)向當地媒體The Dodo表示，葛拉迪斯雖然原本就很安靜，但自從孩子們都離開後，牠變得比以前更加不開心，從來沒有笑過也沒有搖過尾巴，「牠總是看起來很悲傷，似乎已經放棄希望」。
幸好在志工們的努力下，葛拉迪斯的故事有了轉機，動物救援組織Promise 4 Paws Rescue知道葛拉迪斯的故事後，決定出手把葛拉迪斯從安樂死的命運中救出來，會為狗狗提供醫療與照顧，期待未來能為牠找到永遠的家。
