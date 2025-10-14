失蹤4年橘貓回家　女見「驚人變化」再迎心碎結局：到底經歷了啥

▲女子分享貓咪4年前後變化。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／iamjade_03）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
國外一名女子在網路上分享，家中橘貓4年前突然失蹤，正當她心死以為寵物不會再回來時，某天貓咪卻奇蹟回到家中，然而貓咪現在的模樣卻和以前有著巨大落差，令她非常心疼，想知道寵物到底經歷了什麼事。
女網友潔蒂(Jade)在TikTok上分享，4年前所養的橘貓Cheeto失蹤，雖然她四處努力尋找，可是一直沒有任何消息，多年過去正當她以為寵物可能已經死掉，再也沒有機會再見時，某天Cheeto突然出現在家門。
@iamjade_03 This is Cheeto. My once full of life friend. He was taken from us as one day he came back with a collar with someone else’s information 4+ years ago (even though he was ours) I took off that collar and put my own with my information and never ever saw him again assuming they took it as a threat of not being able to keep him. Just up until recently he came b am crying by the door, it felt like a dream and it was unbelievable seen once a big thick cat to skin and bones. I stayed up endless nights as I didn’t understand how he got skinny and how his fur got so full and the light in his eyes are gone. I told myself it’s a different can’t but it wasn’t, he had strength in loving attention as he once did but Cheeto has been getting worse. Strange habits started with eating the litter to eating poo to throwing up saliva, even drinking only toilet water as I assume that’s where they had him locked up ! these symptoms slowed down with some prescribed antibiotics but this progress has slowed down to an extreme amount and he’s getting worse. I only work part time and don’t make enough even for a living but I’m doing my best and I need as much help as I can get to save this loving cat and give him more memories and love and playtime. Anything helps ❤️ #catsoftiktok #helpmycat #gofundme #petsoftiktok #furbaby ♬ som original - ★
潔蒂表示，Cheeto與4年前相比模樣變了許多，原本健康蓬鬆的貓毛，顏色變得黯淡，身形也很瘦弱，後來還開始出現吃貓砂、喝馬桶水等奇怪習慣。
由於Cheeto時常嘔吐，健康開始出現狀況，潔蒂帶牠去看獸醫，雖然一開始症狀有短暫好轉，後來卻持續惡化，最後因為嚴重脫水與口腔感染需要靠注射器餵食，於10月初離開了人世。
影片曝光後令許多網友不捨，紛紛留言安慰潔蒂，「可憐的孩子，很遺憾你失去了牠」、「至少牠在生命的最後時刻，回到了牠最被疼愛的地方」、「牠堅持回到馬麻身邊才離開」。
