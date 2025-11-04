健身房遇被拋棄浪浪　「淋濕小狗無助望門」女暖心救援網感動

▲女子幫助淋雨小狗。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／pluto_orbits_earth）
記者李振慧／綜合報導
美國奧克拉荷馬州一名女子結束鍛鍊，正準備要離開健身房時，忽然注意到門外有一隻小狗正在看著她，小狗全身毛髮都被雨淋濕，模樣看起來無助又害怕，讓她決定幫助這隻可憐的狗狗，影片意外在網路上爆紅。
女子金柏莉(Kimberly Dishon)在網路上分享，她意外救了一隻遭人遺棄的可憐狗狗，其後來成為她心愛寵物犬布魯托(Pluto)的感人故事。
@pluto_orbits_earth I believe my sweet fur baby, Mittens, knew I was lonely since his passing two months ago. I found this little guy. Covered in fleas, stickers, fur matted, hadn’t been groomed, and scared. I called local shelters and no one had reported him. No microchip. Posted him on social media media. A lady said he was hers but didn’t reach out to me until 6 days after commenting on the post and wouldn’t show proof of ownership, couldn’t confirm if he was microchipped but said she had him since he was 10 weeks old. (I waited 24 hrs after she said she would send it to me which makes it now 7 days). I didn’t want the poor guy to go to the wrong home. It’s so easy to log in to your vet portal these days. After calling the authorities to ask what my options were because I wasn’t trying to get in any trouble, I now have this guy. Meet Pluto. ❤️@Petco @Zesty Paws @Milk-Bone @The Paw Spa Elite ♬ original sound - pluto_orbits_earth
影片中可看到，當金柏莉正打算離開健身房時，發現布魯托濕淋淋地坐在門外，無助盯著門口，模樣看起來十分無助，她打開門看看狗狗是否需要幫助，沒想到狗狗雖然很害怕，但是沒有逃走。
金柏莉把布魯托帶回家照顧，發現渾身都是跳蚤和汙垢，毛髮也嚴重打結，當她把狗清理好後，狗狗似乎終於感覺到安全，沒多久就昏睡過去。
金柏莉隔天把布魯托帶去獸醫檢查，發現沒有植入晶片，為了找到主人她把影片分享到網路上，沒想到立即爆紅，獲得800多萬點閱還有來自全世界網友的留言與支持，最後她決定正式收養布魯托，也時常在網路上分享布魯托的生活。
金柏莉表示，「我簡直不敢相信，來自全世界各地的人們，都對牠如此熱愛和支持」，意識到布魯托溫柔的個性能為大家帶來快樂和安慰，她計畫將布魯托訓練成一隻合格治療犬，幫助更多有需要的人。
讀者迴響