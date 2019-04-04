ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
以為愛犬葬身5級大火　2天後在廢墟聽到奇蹟「汪汪」！

MIRACLES HAPPEN!!!! For the first time since the fire, today I finally got out and looked at the building. I saw the window of my room, and I couldn't believe how much was still left compared to the rest of the building...then I heard a bark. I called HPD and HFD, they walked the building, and found Rebel still ALIVE IN MY ROOM. I cannot even begin to understand how he survived, but REBEL IS ALIVE!!! My boy is alive

Kayla Marie Blake 發佈於 2019年3月30日 星期六

寵物小組／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州哈里森堡一幢公寓發生五級火災，女大學生Kayla Marie Blake當時外出得知噩耗，絕望地認為狗狗性命不保，沒想到2天後回到火災現場，竟聽見熟悉的吠叫聲！消防員把這隻「幸運汪汪」從廢墟中抱出來的一刻，所有人都感動地鼓掌。

Kayla Marie Blake在詹姆斯麥迪遜大學主修心理學，3年前她在收容所領養了狗狗Rebel，3月28日火災發生當時她恰巧出門，只留Rebel在家裡，「當我接到電話得知失火，我一直喊著要救Rebel，但是附近居民都說沒看到Rebel，消防員也告訴我父母，整棟公寓地板都被大火燒光，Rebel恐怕在劫難逃。」

隔了2天Kayla Marie Blake在朋友的陪伴下回到公寓，看看有沒有什麼東西能夠保留，沒想到突然聽見熟悉的吠叫聲，她趕緊打電話請消防隊救援，「我當下又興奮又著急，很擔心Rebel傷勢嚴重。」

消防員打開3樓房間的門，總算在書桌下發現躲藏著的狗狗。Kayla Marie Blake說，Rebel第一眼看到陌生人馬上警戒起來，「牠對消防員狂吼，直到看見我進到房間才安靜下來。」大家把Rebel抱出房間時，在一樓等待的人們全部鼓掌歡呼，消防員也說這真是一隻幸運的狗狗。

Rebel只有鼻子有些微燒傷，其他部分安然無恙，連獸醫都驚奇牠是怎麼在大火中活下來。雖然大火燒光了Kayla Marie Blake房間內所有東西，但是對她來說沒什麼比愛犬平安更重要。

