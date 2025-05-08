保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽

@glenhelenraptors Imprinting is a period of time in which young birds develop strong attachments to the first moving object it sees. In nature, this will always be their parents and/or siblings. To make sure orphaned raptors don’t imprint on us, which severly affects their behavior out in the wild, we cover our faces and use a taxidermy puppet to feed! #glenhelenraptorcenter #glenhelen #wildliferehab #wildliferescue #babyseason ♬ Ponchielli Dance of the Hours - Aura Classica
記者賈沐蓉／綜合報導
最近美國俄亥俄州某間野生動物救傷中心，收留著兩隻年幼的紅尾鵟，每天負責餵食的卻是一顆沒有眼睛的老鷹頭，儘管畫面看起來十分搞笑，但目的是為了避免牠們對保育員產生「印痕行為」，把人類當媽導致無法正常在野外生存。
▲兩隻被救援來的紅尾鵟寶寶，還需要別人餵食。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）
影片中保育員的手上套著老鷹頭，用夾子夾著著肉塊一口一口餵紅尾鵟寶寶進食。雖然他們為求逼真，還特地使用標本木偶來製作這位「替代母親」，但沒眼睛的怪模樣還是非常滑稽。不過小猛禽們倒是非常給面子，津津有味地撕咬眼前的食物，絲毫沒有察覺這個「媽媽」長得不太一樣。
▲擔任代理媽媽的老鷹標本木偶，但是沒有眼睛。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）
▲保育員餵食時要蓋住臉，避免幼鳥學會認人。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）
▲在代理媽媽的餵食下，紅尾鵟寶寶正在大口吃肉肉。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）
事後有網友忍不住建議「至少給牠裝上有趣的眼睛吧！」，而保育員還真的替這位假媽媽裝上了人工眼睛，兩隻幼鳥對它的改變似乎沒什麼意見，其他人倒是認為這樣的造型自然許多。這段逗趣的影片目前已經在TikTok累積超過440萬次點閱。
▲後來保育員替代理媽媽裝上人工眼睛，看起來自然許多。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）
讀者迴響