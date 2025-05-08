ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
粉絲團 寵物雲instagram
分享

ETtoday寵物雲

>

保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽

@glenhelenraptors Imprinting is a period of time in which young birds develop strong attachments to the first moving object it sees. In nature, this will always be their parents and/or siblings. To make sure orphaned raptors don’t imprint on us, which severly affects their behavior out in the wild, we cover our faces and use a taxidermy puppet to feed! #glenhelenraptorcenter #glenhelen #wildliferehab #wildliferescue #babyseason ♬ Ponchielli Dance of the Hours - Aura Classica

記者賈沐蓉／綜合報導

最近美國俄亥俄州某間野生動物救傷中心，收留著兩隻年幼的紅尾鵟，每天負責餵食的卻是一顆沒有眼睛的老鷹頭，儘管畫面看起來十分搞笑，但目的是為了避免牠們對保育員產生「印痕行為」，把人類當媽導致無法正常在野外生存。

▲保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲兩隻被救援來的紅尾鵟寶寶，還需要別人餵食。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

影片中保育員的手上套著老鷹頭，用夾子夾著著肉塊一口一口餵紅尾鵟寶寶進食。雖然他們為求逼真，還特地使用標本木偶來製作這位「替代母親」，但沒眼睛的怪模樣還是非常滑稽。不過小猛禽們倒是非常給面子，津津有味地撕咬眼前的食物，絲毫沒有察覺這個「媽媽」長得不太一樣。

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

▲保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲擔任代理媽媽的老鷹標本木偶，但是沒有眼睛。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲保育員餵食時要蓋住臉，避免幼鳥學會認人。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲在代理媽媽的餵食下，紅尾鵟寶寶正在大口吃肉肉。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

事後有網友忍不住建議「至少給牠裝上有趣的眼睛吧！」，而保育員還真的替這位假媽媽裝上了人工眼睛，兩隻幼鳥對它的改變似乎沒什麼意見，其他人倒是認為這樣的造型自然許多。這段逗趣的影片目前已經在TikTok累積超過440萬次點閱。

▲保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

▲後來保育員替代理媽媽裝上人工眼睛，看起來自然許多。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／@glenhelenraptors）

關鍵字： 動物保育員逗趣餵食影片

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ETtoday著作權聲明]

#李珠珢 婉拒C位讓給學姊　走回邊邊位置！球迷讚：又被圈粉

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 寵物最新 全站最新

潛水錄影遭「大膽鯛民」亂入　瘋狂搶鏡完美擋住每一幕

鳳頭蒼鷹「小花夫婦」幼鳥今破殼 　兩坨「白色小雞」平安誕生

黑汪鼻頂牆壁邀「影子狗」陪玩！　見它不理困惑臉找媽

佳和實業(1449) 公告本公司財務主管異動案

黃金鼠長大後「判若兩鼠」　從白色小水獺變身金毛大耳狗

柯爾鴨「癱軟倒地」嚇壞媽　隔壁「鴨模鴨樣」示範標準睡姿

巧克力汪腳開開翻肚睡死　後方大鵝「鳥視眈眈」準備攻擊鈴鐺

狐獴乖坐枕頭上看電視　超投入畫面突冒「老鷹」變恐怖片

鳳頭蒼鷹寶寶取名「金華」、「火腿」　小花媽全身濕努力罩住孩子

動物園驚見4貓熊「竟是小狗染色假扮」！員工揭原因：買來就這樣

傑克羅素追粉紅超跑　搭專屬「彩燈轎」牠整路被改名「好可愛」

三花舔毛中奴才伸鹹豬手　眼神死「後仰躺平」直接放棄掙扎

化妝一半窗外突出現「毛毛偷窺狂」　女傻眼：每天都盯著我

沼林袋鼠「求偶拳擊賽」露超壯胸肌　網見「胯下蒜頭」驚嘆

動物園驚見4貓熊「竟是小狗染色假扮」！員工揭原因：買來就這樣

保育員用「無眼老鷹頭」餵紅尾鵟寶寶　避免牠們把人類當媽

灰大袋鼠菜鳥實習生「上班打瞌睡」　呆站原地：我是誰我在哪？

花蓮野放追蹤最久台灣黑熊！「力鹿克」穿梭部落山林軌跡揭秘

潛水錄影遭「大膽鯛民」亂入　瘋狂搶鏡完美擋住每一幕

鳳頭蒼鷹寶寶取名「金華」、「火腿」　小花媽全身濕努力罩住孩子

高得石材20年深耕頂級建材市場　二代接棒跨足歐亞礦場打造精品供應鏈

《鬼滅之刃》神曲來了！MY FIRST STORY登台8月南港展覽館開唱

快訊／台籃最狂！單節得48分　林書豪率領新北國王轟破新紀錄

胡婉玲領軍中央社「影音轉型」！范琪斐：進化100年還在侏羅紀

宋智孝來台「頂大素顏信義區喝酒」 　豪邁大笑：我就是醉客，沒人認得

台鐵400萬失主真實身分是「越南移工」　雇主嚇傻：怎有那麼多錢

台積電條款上路　金管會台股鬆綁ETF單一成分股市值比重30%上限

獨家／宋智孝越過人海「認出10年粉絲」：妳怎麼來了？　經紀人親自上前問候

分手妹認「整天都在哭」　控《棒棒堂》拿鐵家暴IG再發聲

二軍／陳仕朋首場復健賽！陳愷佑雙安包辦4打點　悍將9比8勝獅

寵物動物熱門新聞

狐獴看電視　老鷹出現畫面變恐怖片

鳳頭蒼鷹寶寶取名「金華、火腿」

動物園驚見4貓熊「竟是小狗染色假扮」！

拒絕去睡覺　汪生氣邊露禮貌微笑

情侶拼命訓練狗狗坐下 一旁2貓先會了

叔買沙發「手揮空氣」只挑擼狗友善

沼林袋鼠求偶拳擊賽　露超壯胸肌

樓下出車禍！里長伯汪衝陽台八卦

保育員假鳥餵小鷹　避免被當媽媽

石虎姊妹花誕生！健康檢查恰北北

奴才拔電毯插頭　遭大橘雙煞狠瞪

潛水錄影雀鯛亂入　狂搶鏡擋人

袋鼠菜鳥上班打瞌睡：我是誰我在哪

高雄大量燕子傷亡　遭驅避劑沾黏

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

狐獴看電視　老鷹出現畫面變恐怖片

鳳頭蒼鷹寶寶取名「金華、火腿」

動物園驚見4貓熊「竟是小狗染色假扮」！

拒絕去睡覺　汪生氣邊露禮貌微笑

情侶拼命訓練狗狗坐下 一旁2貓先會了

叔買沙發「手揮空氣」只挑擼狗友善

沼林袋鼠求偶拳擊賽　露超壯胸肌

樓下出車禍！里長伯汪衝陽台八卦

保育員假鳥餵小鷹　避免被當媽媽

石虎姊妹花誕生！健康檢查恰北北

奴才拔電毯插頭　遭大橘雙煞狠瞪

潛水錄影雀鯛亂入　狂搶鏡擋人

袋鼠菜鳥上班打瞌睡：我是誰我在哪

高雄大量燕子傷亡　遭驅避劑沾黏

窗外突出現毛毛偷窺狂　女傻眼：每天都來

熱門寵物影片

更多

追蹤寵物雲

ETtoday寵物雲

熱門快報

新聞雲APP語音新聞

新聞雲APP語音新聞

一鍵開聽！解放雙手雙眼，隨時隨地掌握新聞，輕鬆接收最新消息！

實測網路流傳懶人料理

實測網路流傳懶人料理

「文里補習班」開課啦！今天來做五樣網路流傳的懶人料理，一起解析這些料理的滋味！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明

電話：+886-2-5555-6366

東森新媒體控股股份有限公司  版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容 © ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.

回到最上面