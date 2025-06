闖高速公路癱瘓交通　爆紅斑馬終於被抓到「直升機逮捕」畫面曝

▲寵物斑馬艾德,逃家一周終於落網。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)

記者李振慧/綜合報導

美國田納西州一頭寵物斑馬逃離家中,多次在社區街道上狂奔引發騷動,甚至還闖到公路上導致道路癱瘓而爆紅,逃家長達1周後傳出,斑馬終於被捕獲的消息,被直升機運送的畫面曝光。

拉瑟福郡(Rutherford)警方對外表示,自5月31日從家中逃出的寵物斑馬艾德(Ed),8日終於在田納西州中部Christiana區一處牧場中,被Tango 82航空機組人員安全捕獲,被直升機空運並且送回到主人身邊。

NEW: Runaway Zebra captured after a week on the run in Rutherford County, Tennessee.



His friends aren’t going to believe this.



Ed the Zebra was seen hanging from a helicopter before being delivered to his owner.



The Zebra’s owner said he only had him for a day when the Zebra… pic.twitter.com/zbwx4zccMZ