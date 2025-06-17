ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
沒人敢養比特犬！收容所800天狗狗將被安樂死　見人眼神超心碎

沒人敢養比特犬！收容所800天狗將被安樂死　見人仍露信任眼神。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／lifesavingpixie）

▲狗狗的眼神令工作人員不捨。（圖／翻攝自TikTok／lifesavingpixie）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

美國德州當地動物收容所一名工作人員近來在網路上分享，由於收容所空間不足，許多長期沒有被收養的狗恐面臨被安樂死的命運，她前去籠子前張貼安樂死告急通知時，籠內的狗狗完全不知道自己的命運，還對她露出信任眼神，讓她心碎。

位於德州愛丁堡市(Edinburg)的動物收容所Laurie P. Andrews Adoption Center，工作人員艾琳(Aileen Betancourt)近來在網路上分享一段心碎影片。影片中可看到，當她去籠子前張貼告急公告時，籠內狗狗貝利(Bailie)仍對她搖尾、投以信賴眼神。

@lifesavingpixie Bailie has spent nearly 800 days in the shelter. She has never stepped foot outside since she arrived. Her time is running out, and she desperately needs a forever family‼️ Her adoption fee is waived, and she’s fully vaccinated and spayed. Everything is ready…she just needs you. Bailie is sweet, energetic, social with other dogs, playful, confident, and absolutely loves to explore! ???? Available at Laurie P. Andrews Center in Edinburg, TX ???? Email: adopt@pvastx.org ????️ Apply: pvastx.org Please note: I am not the shelter and I do not decide which animals are placed on euthanasia lists. I’m just here to advocate for them…hoping the right person sees this in time. ???? #fyp#shelter#dogsoftiktok#adoptdontshop#fypageee#dog#adopt#foster#rescue#fypシ#texas#rgv#adopttoday#dogshelter ♬ this was everything for me - i don't like mirrors

艾琳在貼文中表示，貝利來到收容所已將近800天，自從進來後再也沒有機會出去，因為已經成年又是比特犬的牠一直都不受收養者的青睞，「牠是一隻甜美又溫馴的狗狗，牠快沒有時間了，迫切需要一個家庭」。

影片曝光後獲得270多萬點閱，貝利的處境讓許多網友不捨，「誰來救救這個小可愛」、「請給這個寶寶一個家」、「我已經申請領養了，希望可以阻止安樂死」。影片成功獲得關注後，收容所也傳來好消息，有一名好心人士看到貝利的故事後，特別開了8個小時的車前來收養，貝利終於成功獲得了溫暖的家。

關鍵字： 比特犬收容所救援德州BailieAileen Betancourt安樂死

