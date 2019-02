本王不准妳走！　喵皇開大絕「扣留鑰匙」靠近者一律咬

▲貓咪扣留主人鑰匙。(圖/翻攝自Twitter/AwwwwCats)

寵物小組/綜合報導

想出門先過我這關!家中喵皇看見奴才準備出門,覺得「心有不依」不肯放她走,最後竟然開大絕,直接「扣留」家鑰匙,發現對方靠近,還會生氣大吼、作勢要咬人。(ETtoday寵物雲有IG了,快按追蹤:https://goo.gl/MyKwZB)

My aunts cat hates when she leaves so she guards her keys everyday. I told her to film it as proof and this is what she sent me. pic.twitter.com/mM8cH1ZH32