「樹下石頭」竟然會動會呼吸　攝影師森林巧遇嚇：是海豹寶寶

▲▼海豹,Grey seal。（示意圖／達志影像）

▲灰海豹寶寶。（圖／示意圖／達志影像）

記者李振慧／綜合報導

瑞典一名攝影師在當地森林散步時，意外發現樹旁一顆巨大的灰色石頭竟然會呼吸，把他嚇了一大跳，結果「石頭」其實是一隻從附近海中跑到樹下的灰海豹(Grey seal)寶寶，讓他留下難忘回憶。

男攝影師路德(Patrik Luther)在TikTok上分享，在瑞典北泰利耶(Norrtälje)海邊一處森林中散步時遇到奇妙景象。他表示，原本看到石頭時完全不在意，後來發現石頭竟然會動，才意識到石頭其實是一隻小海豹，面對驚人的景象，讓他趕緊拿出相機拍攝。

@pataluth A seal in the forest?? Grey seal / Gråsäl I went up before sunrise to see if I could find some beavers at a location where I’ve seen plenty of beaver signs. When I was walking I saw a big grey stone in front of me that I just ignored. Suddenly it moved and I realized that it was a seal in the middle of the forest. I couldn’t even believe my own eyes and I stayed completely still for a few minutes while we looked at each other. When it looked like he didn’t mind me I calmly sat down and took out my camera from the backpack. I laid on my stomach and got plenty of pictures when the seal started to crawl towards me, eventually getting too close for me to use my big camera. He even came up to my tripod and gave it a good sniff. He stayed right next to me, probably like 20 centimeters away, for a little while before he kept crawling in the other direction. I remained in my position until the seal eventually entered the river and swam away. This is not the end of this encounter but it’s too long for me to include it all in one video. It has a happy ending though, I can tell you that much. . . . . #seal #sealpup #seals #wildlifephotography #wildlife #nikoneurope #säl #discovery #bbcearth #natgeoanimals #sweden #norrtälje ♬ originalljud - pataluth

影片中可看到，小海豹好奇地在地面上四處探險，發現到路德後也不時朝他看過來，後來甚至往他的方向不斷靠近，似乎是對他所用的攝影設備十分好奇。路德表示，海豹與他近距離接觸約30多分鐘後，才滿意地回到水中。

影片獲得許多網友留言，「海豹看起來好像小狗狗」、「海豹竟然主動靠近你耶」，還有網友好奇海豹為何會出現在森林中，有網友指出因為該森林靠近波羅的海，時常有海豹棲息。

關鍵字： 海豹瑞典Norrtälje攝影師森林Patrik Luther石頭

