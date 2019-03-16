繁殖場貴賓「不知怎麼上床」　饋頭「站著睡」身體狂搖

We’ve had a lot of people concerned about our sweet little puppy mill kid, Jordan Knight. He was the little guy that was so used to standing to sleep due to his cramped cage, that he did the same thing on his first night in his foster home (top video). But we have good news to share, he knows how to get comfortable in his bed now! This doesn’t mean he’s a whole new dog just yet, he’s got a ways to go, but with a lot of love and attention from his foster family, he’s finally settling in. And bonus - he got to go to the groomers today! He was shaved at the vet, but he needed a little bath to put the finishing touches on his makeover ☺️ These dogs have been traumatized emotionally and mentally as well as physically neglected. To expect them to suddenly change overnight is impossible, but we are doing our best to erase their past and replace it with love, attention and comfort while they learn this whole new world of theirs. Thank you to everyone who cares about these guys! We truly appreciate your concern! And for all of our new supporters, we are 100% volunteer run, 501c3, department of ag licensed rescue so everything you donate helps us help them, and is a tax deduction for you and if you donated towards these dogs - THANK YOU! Also, to check out our adoptable dogs, visit releashatlanta.com