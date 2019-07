大黃狗燒成「面具臉」撐過疼痛治療　將當燒燙傷治療犬

Here is a slideshow of Taka’s progress. He has come a long way!! We are so proud of him! DISCLAIMER: Some of these photos may be hard for a few to look at. On Oct 23, 2018 Taka was in a house fire. He managed to get free and showed up on the doorstep of a wonderful caring young lady who reached out for help. I advised her to bring him in to our clinic immediately!!! Of course, not knowing what we would see or how this would turn out, we took it day by day and hour by hour. With a whole town rallied behind him, Taka was able to get the best care available. Today he is strong, silly, stubborn and extremely loving. He has captured hearts of thousands and has proven to be a true hero.