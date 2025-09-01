ETtoday新聞雲 手機版 新聞雲APP
爸說自己「吸太多廢毛」寶寶才頭髮多　汪姐挑眉斜眼滿臉懷疑

@snufflesmichelle My husband and I joke that all the dog hair we accidentally breathe and ingest is why our baby has so much hair. He decided to explain this to one of our dogs and she was not having it. The raised eyebrows and side eye at the end says it all #dog #newborn #dogsoftiktok #babiesoftiktok #hilarious ♬ original sound - Stephanie Roberson

記者賈沐蓉／綜合報導

國外一隻叫做卡奧姆（Caoimhe）的汪星人，最近與飼主夫妻迎來了一位人類小妹妹。這天爸爸跟牠開玩笑，解釋小寶寶的頭髮之所以會如此濃密，全都是因為爸媽吸了太多狗毛，結果就看見愛犬滿臉懷疑，完全不相信這是自己造成的。

▲。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok／@snufflesmichelle）

▲卡奧姆聽完爸爸的發言，覺得他在亂講。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok／@snufflesmichelle）

爸爸抱著小寶寶坐在沙發上，一本正經的跟狗姐姐胡說八道，表示之前從牠身上吸到的廢毛，經過9個月都變成了妹妹頭髮的一部份。卡奧姆聽完主人的解釋自然不接受，斜眼盯著爸爸看，似乎覺得他的胡言亂語連狗都不信，外加挑起一邊眉毛表示質疑，而牠有趣的反應目前已在Tiktok累積超過930萬次點閱。

▲。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok／@snufflesmichelle）

▲非常照顧妹妹，經常出現在她身邊。（圖／翻攝自Tiktok／@snufflesmichelle）

不過卡奧姆非常喜歡自己的人類妹妹，甚至有點過度保護，看見爸爸在幫小寶寶拍嗝，就會伸爪去把主人的手撥開，阻止他繼續「打」妹妹，害爸爸還必須特地停下來跟愛犬解釋自己在做什麼。

@snufflesmichelle When we adopted Caoimhe we found that she doesn’t like when people cry. If you cry, she will paw at you until you stop. She has now turned this attention to HER baby. When Adelaide is getting burped, Caoimhe paws at us until we stop ???? #dog #dogsoftiktok #newborn #baby #dogandbaby ♬ original sound - Stephanie Roberson

貓咪參與打麻將 整隻躺在桌上

貓咪參與打麻將 整隻躺在桌上

【就是這味～】橘貓狂吸主人的內褲表情超陶醉XD

【就是這味～】橘貓狂吸主人的內褲表情超陶醉XD

羅威納趴地「癡癡的等」幼犬兒童餐　動鼻子聞香但弟弟全掃光

羅威納趴地「癡癡的等」幼犬兒童餐　動鼻子聞香但弟弟全掃光

【痛心圍攻畫面】10多隻遊蕩犬水中攻擊野生梅花鹿

【痛心圍攻畫面】10多隻遊蕩犬水中攻擊野生梅花鹿

【響板小狗？！】柴柴嘴巴狂咬空氣+原地踏步自帶節奏XD

【響板小狗？！】柴柴嘴巴狂咬空氣+原地踏步自帶節奏XD

